James Edwards

Everyone on both sides of the aisle has an opinion on the president’s decision to withdraw American troops from the Middle East.
I believe his decision was based on the fact that he was fulfilling another campaign promise, but also because these countries have been fighting with each other for several hundred years over religion, land, ethnics, tribal customs and which way the sand is blowing.
If we stay, we will once again be involved in a no-win war, sacrificing American soldiers for political purposes. I strongly support his decision, and let me tell you why. But before I begin, I should let you know I’m not a veteran. I never served in the military. I was too young for Korea and was exempt during the Vietnam War because I was married with two children.
My stepfather and father-in law-both fought in World War II. One against the Germans and the other against the Japanese. My stepfather received a Purple Heart.
In the late-’60s, I attended a two-week newspaper management training program at Columbia University. The on-campus anti-war protests were in full swing. A number of times, I found myself in the middle of an anti-war protest.
At that time, in my life’s journey I was a passionate “hawk.” I considered the protesters anti-American, draft dodgers and their protests were treasonous.
Several times I found myself in heated arguments with the protesters. I didn’t hesitate to tell them what I thought of them and they didn’t hesitate to tell me what they thought of me. Their passion was equal to mine.
When I returned home, I convinced the Johnstown Jaycees to conduct a “support our troops” campaign by getting signatures on a proclamation. If you guessed the project would be an overwhelming success in Johnstown, you were right. I don’t remember how many signatures we had, but I recall it was in the thousands.
I asked Congressman John Murtha if he could arrange for a delegation of Johnstown Jaycees to present the proclamation to the president.
That wasn’t possible, but he did arrange for us to make the presentation to four-star Gen. Lewis Walt, commanding general of III Marine Amphibious Force and 3rd Marine Division in Vietnam.
Walt was deeply appreciative and told us he would present the proclamation to the troops. I can only assume that happened. After the presentation, Murtha arranged for us to visit the Philadelphia Naval Hospital where the Vietnam wounded were sent for care. It was an eye-opening, heartbreaking experience for me.
We spent time with multiple amputees, blinded vets with massive facial scars and head injuries.
There were also soldiers assigned to the psych ward.
Soldiers who would have to face the challenges their wounds presented them for the remainder of their lives.
I left that hospital a newly recruited dove. I’m a dove when I think of the use of American troops in Korea, Vietnam, Grenada and the Middle East – military engagements with no “win-at-all-cost” orders and military decisions being made by politicians.
That’s why I think the president’s decision was the right one. If, however, we are attacked and we respond in kind with a no-holds-barred win-at-all-costs order, I will become a hawk. Winston Churchill said it best: “A nation that forgets its past has no future.”
