James Edwards

I’ll bet you forgot that in 1997, the U.S. House overwhelmingly rejected proposals to slap term limits on members of Congress.
It’s all part of the national political game that works like this: Candidates campaign on a platform of political reform and what’s in the best interests of the country and their legislative districts.
But when they get to Washington, party leaders tell them to tow the line or they won’t get any money for their districts. We all know if you don’t pump money into your districts, you will never get reelected.
And if you aren’t reelected, you will miss out on a generous pension if you can just play the game long enough.
Actually, we shoulder most of the blame for this system because we judge incumbents on how much pork and freebies they can funnel into their districts and to us, not how they vote on important issues or what they will do to eliminate government waste or ease the tax burden.
Term limits would eliminate the stranglehold the parties have on each elected official.
What’s in the best interest of the country would become more important than what’s in the best interest of their reelection and fundraising campaigns.
The 2020 election is less than 12 months away. Between now and then, some members of Congress will announce retirement in hope of locking in their future retirement checks, which will be equal to their monthly salaries.
Don’t you wish you had a retirement check equal to your monthly salary plus benefits?
While they were “working” or pretending to work, they were well paid, receiving benefits we all wish we had. Three or four months off.
If I was one of the Democratic candidates for president, I could take the next 12 months off. I could show up for work when it was convenient for me.
They will expect to receive their salaries and all of the other generous benefits associated with their current jobs.
If their searches for new jobs prove fruitless, they will return to their old jobs with no loss of status or salary.
Have you ever wondered how a newly elected representative with a modest middle-class income when entering office leaves office as a millionaire? Serving in Congress should be an honor, not a career.
The Founding Fathers envisioned a citizen legislature in which members served their terms, then went back home and back to work.
The solution to gridlock, the lack of leadership in D.C. and the bitter battle between the parties is term limits.
Term limits will only happen when a majority of Americans demand it. Better yet: No pay or perks when they leave office, force them to participate in Social Security, purchase their own pension plan like the rest of us, and participate in the health care plan they forced on us.
That should do it. Can you imagine what the country would be like if Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Chuck Schumer and some of the Republican leaders had written the Constitution?
Citizen legislators served this country very well in those days. They would serve this country well today.
But the “veteran” politicians will never support term limits and boot themselves out of power. For them, life is too good to do something that stupid. Their first interest is self-preservation.
When I think of today’s political leaders, I sometimes roll my eyes, out loud.
