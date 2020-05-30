James Edwards

Do you remember the childhood tale of the race between the tortoise and the hare?
We now have a new race under way. The U.S. economy vs. the pandemic.
Prior to 2020, the economy was creeping along, hitting occasional bumps in the road, but never moving at an impressive speed. In 2016, the team adopted a new game plan.
Between 2016 and 2020, the economy set new speed records and became the most robust in U.S. history.
The backbone of the game plan was the growth of thousands of small businesses, the rapid decline of the unemployment rate and the strong growth of the middle class.
Prior to 2020, the coronavirus pandemic was not on anyone’s race card. In 2017, the top five leading causes of death in the U.S. were heart disease (647,457); cancer (599,108); smoking (480,000); unintentional injuries (169,936); and chronic lower respiratory diseases (160,201).
In 2017, there were 57,672 deaths due to influenza. No one called that a pandemic or ordered a lockdown of the economy. At that time, the game plan, for each of these deaths, was to run public service announcements urging people to change their lifestyles or to contribute to research and development to find a cure.
In January or February, the coronavirus entered the race. In less than four months, 79,696 Americans lost their lives. A vast majority were elderly citizens, or residents of assisted living homes or nursing homes.
The virus was declared a pandemic and the political leaders and medical community ordered a massive lockdown.
Their game plan was to deny American citizens their civil liberties to mitigate the spread of the pandemic and preserve some form of public safety.
The pandemic was on the fast track. At the same time, the economy was also on the fast track – the fast track to total destruction. Thousands of small businesses were ordered shut down, thousands of Americans lost their jobs.
When they were laid off, they also lost their employer-sponsored health care. The American middle class began to disappear.
The government distributed billions of dollars in what has been called a “stimulus package” in the hopes of easing some of the pain of the lockout and also to serve as seed money for the rebirth of the economy. That money proved to be just a small drop in the bucket.
What that action did was create the possibility of the U.S. declaring bankruptcy.
We are now in the victory lap of this race. The members of the economy team have become frustrated with the deprivation of their civil liberties and are protesting – demanding that the lock-up be lifted and the economy reopened.
The optimists believe when that happens, we will be on the fast track to another robust economy. The pessimists believe the economic growth will be slow because people are afraid of the pandemic, and too many of the small businesses lack the funds to reopen.
The coaches of the pandemic team are creeping along, slowly lifting some of the restrictions and allowing some of the businesses, in some of the geographic regions, to reopen with a list of rules and regulations they hope will prevent a new wave of the virus. If that happens, they will reactivate the economic lockout that will result in further economic pain for thousands of Americans and the continued loss of civil liberties.
Who do you think will win this race?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.