James Edwards

Have you ever thought about the difference between a conservative and a liberal?
Here are some thoughts for you to consider. If conservatives don’t like guns, they don’t buy one. If liberals don’t like guns, they confiscate your gun.
If conservatives are vegetarian, they don’t eat meat. If liberals are vegetarian, they will close all the meat markets.
If conservatives are down and out, they think about ways to better their situation. Liberals want to know who is going to take care of them.
If conservatives don’t like a talk show host, they switch channels. Liberals demand that those they don’t like be taken off the air.
If conservatives don’t like a public speaker, they don’t attend the meeting. Liberals will hold protest rallies before the meetings and harass the speaker during the meeting.
If conservatives are nonbelievers, they don’t go to church.
Liberal nonbelievers want everyone to burn their Bibles.
If conservatives need health care, they shop for it or find a job that provides it. Liberals demand that the rest of us pay for it.
If conservatives read this article, they will forward it to their friends so they can have a good laugh. Liberals will tear it up because they are offended.
The presidential candidates of the radical left-wing socialists of the Democratic party have declared their intent to provide universal (public) health care, a free college education and a Green New Deal.
They tell us they will pay these trillion-dollar programs by creative taxation of the wealthy as well as the success of wage earners.
They believe in the socialist ideology Bill of Rights. They believe they are entitled to the right to new cars, a big-screen TVs, a form of wealth and a life of leisure without working for it, the right to never be offended – no one is permitted to say anything nasty about them.
The right to be free from harm. If they accidentally cut off a finger, they expect the tool manufacturer to make them wealthy.
The right to free food and housing as they enjoy the life of a couch potato. The right to a job without taking advantage of the opportunities of an education or vocational training.
These are just a small sample of their evolving Bill of Rights. Someone please tell me what the heck is wrong with these people. America is a wealthy country, but we are broke.
Returning vets are homeless and without jobs or medical care. Children going to bed hungry, the elderly are going without needed medication, and the mentally ill without treatment.
Winston Churchill said it best: “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the sharing of misery”
Last year, I said things can’t go on like this, and they didn’t.
They got worse.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
