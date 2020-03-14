James Edwards

The Democrats are still in the process of selecting a candidate for president.
One who can beat Donald Trump.
The final decision will be made in July.
The current indication is it will be either Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders. Once the candidate is selected, hopefully there could be a temporary cease fire in the battle for president because Trump and the Democratic candidate have the nomination locked up. It won’t happen.
If the past two years is any example, this fall’s campaign is expected to be the meanest and costliest in presidential election history. Campaigning has become a down and dirty business. Anything goes in the drive for power.
In this year’s election, we have two important decisions to make. Our first decision will be: Which ideology do we prefer? Do we want to continue with a capitalist country with a free enterprise system that will continue to improve the GDP and a booming economic growth, higher wages and lower taxes. Or do we want to support the socialists policies of the Democrats that would bankrupt our nation, take away our right to private health insurance, open our borders, strip away our freedoms and lead to government control of every aspect of our lives.
The second decision we need to make is which candidate will provide our families with the type of country we want.
Even the candidates have lost control over the campaigns. Self-serving special-interest groups join the election battles with millions of dollars. Much of it spent on negative TV commercials.
Any intelligent person knows it shouldn’t be this way. While there’s no quick fix, broadcast and cable network television organizations could take a step in the right direction by offering the major presidential candidates free time for the serious discussion of the major issues facing our country instead of just trash-talking their opponents.
The candidates could take the time to present their plans of how they will address the challenges facing the country.
The decaying infrastructure, the high cost of drugs, the suffering homeless military veterans and senior citizens, the shrinking medical community, the health care system, the open borders and illegal immigrants, and the federal legal system, just to mention a few.
Free time won’t stop the negative campaigns, but it will encourage a more sensible approach to how we elect a president. Especially if the offer is combined with spending limits on TV spots and other campaign advertising, plus a requirement that all the major broadcast and cable networks air candidates at the same time.
This requirement will emphasize the importance of the broadcasts. This is, of course, an idealistic proposal in a time of gutter politics. But the disgusting degradation of American politics, demands a change in how the voters are informed. Surely we can do better, and the broadcast and cable networks should lead the way.
Good judgment comes from bad experiences, and most of that comes from bad judgment.
