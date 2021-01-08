The following are excerpts from editorials published Thursday by CNHI newspapers:
The mob that stormed Congress on Wednesday, incited by calls from President Donald Trump, brought violence to a place where, for centuries, our representatives have come together to debate, disagree and compromise, peacefully. A place that has served as a beacon for free nations near and far. A place from which our country’s lifeblood flows.
We all witnessed a low point for our democracy as an attempt at insurrection, catalyzed by delusions, invaded the one place, more than any other, that represents our ability to set aside our differences and act for the good of our country.
Congress is a place where vigorous disagreements unfold as lawmakers represent the interests of their constituents. Yet, it’s a venue defined by compromise.
The invasion disrupted one of the most important functions of our government — the peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next. The confirmation of the will of the American people. A foundational act that provides a measure of closure to even the most divisive election.
It is a sad day for us all.
– The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Michigan
• • •
This disgraceful, frightening spectacle was sown from the seeds of Trump’s erratic and dangerous rhetoric over the past four years and in particular over the past two months.
Trump’s inability to accept the vote of the electorate, his ignorance of the foundational elements of American democracy and his continued stoking of the fire of those who support him no matter what led to this awful moment.
The shame of what happened in our nation’s capital at our seat of government, the Capitol building, on Wednesday is unprecedented. It is shameful.
It will never be forgotten.
It shouldn’t be. Every American should be embarrassed and frightened.
All of the lawmakers who continued to object to the electors – when the election is clearly over and litigated – are no less culpable than Trump.
They abetted his false narrative about a rigged election.
– The Daily Item of Sunbury, Pa.
• • •
When rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon, it was an attack on democracy. In encouraging it, President Donald Trump flirted with treason.
Earlier in the day, he urged protesters to go to the Capitol, show strength, take back the country, and never concede.
Even in later remarks, when he urged protesters to go home in peace, Trump, in the same breath, threw gasoline on the fire by repeating unsubstantiated claims the election was stolen.
With the influence of the presidency, Trump, who appears increasingly irrational, could generate a lot of chaos and destruction in the two weeks leading up to the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. ...
Few of us expected to watch, live, an insurrection at the Capitol Wednesday – but make no mistake, that’s what it was.
The sight of rioters, pushing through barriers that ringed the Capitol, tussling with officers in full riot gear, and casually occupying the Capitol floor, was jarring, almost shocking. Viewers might have wondered if they were watching a newsreel from another country.
With Trump in office, our nation is at risk.
– The New Castle (Pa.) News
• • •
John Danforth warned us.
“Lending credence to Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen is a highly destructive attack on our constitutional government,” the former Republican U.S. senator from Missouri said. ...
How did we get here as a nation? That’s the worry.
We got here because too many people who knew better and were elected to lead let President Donald Trump perpetuate for too long the lie that this election was stolen – a lie he repeated Wednesday even as the Capitol was under siege.
Some, such as Sen. Josh Hawley, perpetuated it in word and act — “lending credence” as Danforth said; others perpetuated it by their silence.
Danforth warned: “It is the opposite of conservative; it is radical. ... At a time of extreme polarization, the populist strategy is to drive America even further apart by promoting conspiracy theories and stoking grievances. We must reject this strategy and reclaim America’s historic purpose of holding our diverse nation together as one people.”
Former President George Bush spoke for a lot of us: “This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – not our democratic republic.
“I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions and our law enforcement. The violent assault on the Capitol – and disruption of a constitutionally mandated meeting of Congress – was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes.”
None of this was was inevitable; all of it was predictable.
And we can predict where it will go if allowed to continue.
It has to stop.
– The Joplin (Missouri) Globe
