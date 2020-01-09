The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland Times-News. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Millions of people have heard the line, “Big Brother is watching you,” even if they don’t not know it comes from George Orwell’s novel, “1984.”
Big Brother may be watching you right now in many places, including your car – with automated cameras that record speed and stoplight violations.
It now has been revealed that Maryland also uses 420 license plate readers that collect information designed to assist in law enforcement and for traffic planning purposes.
Some people are concerned that the state might sell the information it collects.
The website Literarydevices.net says Orwell’s line comes from the third paragraph of “1984”: “It was one of those pictures which are so contrived that the eyes follow you about when you move. BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING YOU… .”
Big Brother is the totalitarian government, which constantly keeps an eye on the people with not-so-discreetly hidden microphones and cameras.
How prophetic is “1984,” which was published in 1949?
It’s estimated there are 30 million security cameras in the United States – few, compared to the 200 million believed to be in use in mainland China.
That said, there are concerns the government could tap into privately owned cameras to create a nationwide closed-circuit surveillance program.
If this seems far-fetched, remember that in 2005 it was widely reported that the National Security Agency had been intercepting and storing Americans’ telephone calls and internet communications with the cooperation of major telecommunications carriers.
By no means is all surveillance bad. Banks, stores and other businesses use surveillance cameras, and the information they gather results in the arrest of thieves and robbers.
Police departments use surveillance cameras on the streets to help maintain the peace and catch criminals. This sometimes is called the new neighborhood watch.
Last October, the mayor and City Council heard comments from the public about how the city could curtail panhandling, loitering and other unwanted behavior in the downtown.
Some people suggested security cameras be installed. Cumberland Police Capt. Charles Ternant said there once were 38 cameras in the downtown, but only a few were still in operation. Mayor Ray Morriss said the city could look at upgrading the system and make sure it is covering the area.
Dave Maass, senior investigative researcher at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said privacy isn’t an issue in the matter of license plate readers.
The question is whether the government should be tracking people and storing and selling the information it gathers.
By law, the license scans cannot be stored for more than one year unless there is reasonable belief they will become evidence in a specific criminal or other law enforcement investigation or action.
Newsweek, Fox Business and local media in several states reported last year that state departments of motor vehicles were making millions of dollars by selling driver’s license information to private investigators and other parties.
This included names, addresses, birthdates, vehicle information, telephone numbers and email addresses, but not Social Security numbers, medical information or license photographs.
Florida’s Department of Motor Vehicles made more than $77 million by selling information in fiscal 2017, California makes more than $50 million a year, South Carolina made $42 million between 2015 and 2018, Wisconsin made $17 million in 2018, and Rhode Island, Virginia and New Jersey also were found to be selling data. Maryland and West Virginia were not mentioned in the Newsweek and Fox reports.
Under the federal Driver Privacy Protection Act of 1997, states are required to sell or release information individually or in bulk form to permitted users that include government agencies, the courts, insurance companies, licensed private investigation companies that want them for authorized purposes and employers who wish to verify commercial driver information.
Sharing of information with private investigators potentially could threaten the safety of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and trafficking victims.
Last month, a member of the Montgomery County Council asked a state senator to file a bill in the General Assembly that would allow the county to install cameras designed to catch distracted drivers who are using cell phones.
Police officers would identify the offenders from the evidence and authorize mailing of the tickets in a procedure similar to the one now used with speed- and red-light camera violators.
Monitoring traffic to ensure safety is one thing. Selling what is gathered from the process is another.
Some states are profiting from the information they require their citizens to provide them. Congress should revisit and revise the Driver Privacy Protection Act to prevent such violations of trust.
