“War is Hell,” Gen. William Sherman was supposed to have said to the graduating class of the Michigan Military Academy on June 19, 1879.
It is a phrase he said many times and in many ways, both pre- and post- Civil War.
The front has changed and so too has the way war is waged. The global upheaval is taking place in the low and flat crop- growing lands of Ukraine, between supposed Goliath Russia and, of course, Ukraine.
Supporting the war and flexing their muscles by proxy are the United States and China, which have spent the past decade in a weird economic love-and-hate affair.
But here we are over 100 years, two World Wars and many protracted engagements later, and the axiom still holds.
“What is happening is a tragedy,” said U.S. Ambassador to Estonia Kristjan Prikk, who traveled last week to Cumberland on behalf of sister city Vilijandi, Estonia, for a cultural exchange and education visit.
“There has been more than 100,000 people killed and hundreds of millions of dollars of infrastructure destroyed. What is going on is a colonial imperial war against a neighboring country, which will define the future of transatlantic security.”
Estonia is a small country that borders Russia.
Obviously, concerns for its national sovereignty are quite high, as Prikk said he believes Vladimir Putin’s aims are far broader reaching than Ukraine and that he seeks to dismantle the international security architecture established post World War II.
We’re a little over a year into the war. Over 100,000 people have needlessly lost their lives over the machinations of an out-of-touch quasi-dictator seeking to rectify old grievances and misplaced glories. It seems that the war is as much about Putin wrestling with his own legacy as head of a hollowed-out state as it is about supposed concerns over NATO expansion.
It’s impossible to say how this all will end, but what we know for sure in the meantime is that it will continue to bring nothing but suffering and madness.
“We are receiving refugees from Ukraine as well as giving them aid,” Prikk said. “We are the No. 1 country per capita basis in its contribution. Our contribution to translate into U.S figures in terms of defensive aid would be around $230 billion. So we are small but we are doing whatever we can do to make sure that Putin will not win this war. It is not only about Ukraine but it has wider implication in Europe, Asia and in America.”
The world should take a humanity lesson from our Estonian counterparts.
