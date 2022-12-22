Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning. The rain and snow will change to all rain in the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain. Low near 20F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.