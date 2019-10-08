The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland Times-News. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
The time was that most men and boys in America refused to wear anything that was pink. They thought it was a color for women and girls.
American males and females both wear pink these days because it IS a color for women and girls ... specifically, those whose lives have been changed by breast cancer.
The odds are overwhelming that someone we know either is suffering from breast cancer or will someday will contract breast cancer – and may die because of it or has died. One out of every eight women will develop breast cancer.
Phil Mickelson is one of our most successful and popular professional golfers.
The fans love him, and so do many of his fellow competitors.
In May 2009, he announced that he would suspend his PGA tour schedule indefinitely to be with his family because his wife, Amy, had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Fellow golfer John Daly (who is known for his flamboyantly colored britches) wore bright pink trousers in the final round of the next tournament to show his support for Amy’s cancer battle.
He said he had known the Mickelsons for a long time and “She’s a great lady. She has always been a sweetheart to everybody.” The following tournament, every player wore pink for the same reason.
Two months later, Phil’s mother, Mary, also was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Amy and Mary are both doing well, today. After learning that the radiation oncologist who treated his wife and mother had been a caddy on the PGA Tour in 1984, Phil invited him to carry his golf bag for three holes during the 2010 Houston Open.
Men no longer are concerned that some people might think ill of them if they wear pink. Pink ribbons are displayed on caps, automobiles and other places by men and women who care.
That includes “Real Men Wear Pink of Western Maryland,” who have supported and helped raise funds for the fight against cancer. Some of them also have been diagnosed with cancer.
Everyone should care about breast cancer and its victims, and be aware that men can suffer from it, too – but mostly, it is a scourge of women.
It is estimated that one of every eight American women will develop breast cancer, and more than 271,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that next to lung cancer, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women each year, and next to skin cancer, it is the most common cancer among American women.
More than 12% of women will develop breast cancer at some point in their lifetimes, and nearly 41,000 women will die from it this year. A woman’s chances of dying from breast cancer are one in 38.
However, more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors are alive in the United States today, some having remained alive for decades.
Although the most common symptom of breast cancer is a new lump or mass in the breast, there are other possible indications of breast cancer:
• Swelling of all or part of a breast (even if no distinct lump is felt).
• Skin irritation or dimpling.
• Breast or nipple pain.
• Nipple retraction (turning inward).
• Redness, scaliness, or thickening of the nipple or breast skin.
• Nipple discharge (other than breast milk).
A painless, hard mass that seems irregular is most likely to be cancerous, but a soft, rounded and painful mass also can be cancer. Breast cancer also can spread to lymph nodes under the arm or around the collarbone and cause swelling there, even before a tumor in the breast itself can be felt.
If you detect any of these symptoms, see your health care provider as soon as possible.
The average five-year survival rate for women with invasive breast cancer is 90% – as high as 99% if the cancer is confined to the breast.
If the cancer has spread to the lymph nodes, the five-year survival rate is 85%, and it drops to only 27% if the cancer has spread to a distant part of the body.
The survival rate has increased greatly in the past 30 years because of early detection and improved treatment.
What most men do not realize about breast cancer is that it affects them, too.
The CDC estimates there were more than 2,600 new cases of male breast cancer in 2018, and about 500 of its victims will die. A man has about one chance in 1,000 of developing breast cancer in his lifetime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.