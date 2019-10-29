The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland (Maryland) Times-News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Deer hunters look forward each year to the beginning of the rut – that’s the mating season – but motorists do not.
The odds that both will see a deer are far higher than at other times. That’s good for the hunter, but not for the motorist.
Motorists will see deer because they are more likely to be crossing the road.
A deer does this for the same reason a chicken does – to get to the other side. (At least that’s the way the old joke goes ... the one about “Why does a chicken cross the road?”)
It may be that somebody has asked a chicken why it crosses the road, but if he ever got an answer we’re unaware of it.
Deer cross the road for a variety of reasons, including the desire to find a food or water source.
This time of year, the crossing also is performed because it may lead to a potential boyfriend or girlfriend.
(A Pennsylvania Game Commission study found nine out of 10 does were bred from mid-October to mid-December, with the peak of the rut occurring in mid-November.)
The odds an American motorist will hit a deer are one in 116. That’s the average across the board, for the whole United States, but the odds are greater in some states than in others.
If you live in West Virginia, the odds are one in 38 that you will hit a deer – the highest in the country.
Last year, the odds were one in 46.
A motorist in Hawaii has only a one in 6,823 chance of hitting a deer.
In Maryland, where most of the population and drivers are in the metropolitan areas to the east, the overall odds of a deer-car collision are only one in 104.
The chances of hitting a deer are far higher in rural Maryland’s wooded areas.
Here are some tips on how to safely share the road with deer:
• Be more attentive in the early morning and evening periods when deer are most active. The risk will increase on Sunday, when daylight saving time ends and we set the clocks back – effectively making the onset of dusk one hour earlier.
• Pay attention to deer crossing signs. They’ve been posted for a reason.
• Scan the road and shoulders ahead of you. Looking ahead helps provide enough reaction time if an animal is spotted. Driving slower in areas where deer live will enable you to stop sooner.
• Deer seldom travel alone, so when there is one, there are usually more in the area.
• Clean your windows and be sure that all your exterior vehicle lights are working. A clear windshield will help a motorist see greater distances.
• Be alert for deer standing along the shoulder as they may suddenly move into the roadway.
• Use high beam headlights if there’s no oncoming traffic. Wildlife may be spotted sooner when using high beams, which illuminate a wider area. The sooner you see the deer, the sooner you can slow down, move over or honk the horn to scare the animal away. High beams also help in spotting some animals’ reflective eyes.
• Learn how to use your peripheral vision, which is more sensitive than your straight-ahead vision.
• Don’t speed up just because you’ve seen a deer cross the road ahead. It may change its mind and come back to the side it left. Also, deer often travel in groups and others may be nearby.
• Don’t swerve. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid hitting wildlife and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.
• If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly but gradually and remain in your lane. Brake gradually to avoid hitting deer. Slamming on the brakes causes the front of your car to lower and increase the chance that the deer you hit will ride up over the hood and into the windshield – a circumstance that can and has proved fatal to both deer and humans.
• If you hit a deer, never try to approach it or get out of the car to try to move it. An injured animal might panic and seriously injure you or someone else. Pull off the road, put on your hazard lights and call the police.
We’ll close with the same advice we often give you: Wear your seat belt. Stay sober. Turn off the smartphone and put it away so you can concentrate on what you should be doing – driving safely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.