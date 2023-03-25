The following editorial appeared in the Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
It’s unclear what, if anything, will be learned from the March 28 Congressional hearing on the shortage of paper ballots in last November’s election.
But the Republican-majority Com- mittee on House Administration has made its intentions clear by labeling the session a “look back” at “Govern- ment Voter Suppression in Luzerne County.”
The committee seems to have jumped to the conclusion that voters were denied the right to cast ballots and that the shortage was in some way deliberate.
But the case, just like every other GOP-fueled “election integrity” con- spiracy, is unproven. In fact, the Repub- lican district attorney charged with investigating the matter has yet to issue a report.
However, there is scant evidence that anyone was told they couldn’t vote or that election outcomes were impacted. Provisional ballots were available in the precincts that ran out of paper and the polls were kept open an additional two hours on Nov. 8.
Inconvenience does not equal disenfranchisement.
What is the purpose of the hearing then?
Quite obviously for committee members to drive false media narratives with five-minute speeches disguised as questions, floating accusations that will never pan out.
With a tenuous grip on just one chamber of Congress, Republicans can do little beyond offering a never- ending circus of showy hearings that will go nowhere.
Just like “Fast and Furious.” Just like “Benghazi.” Just like “Hunter’s laptop.”
U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Luzerne, who is not a member of the committee, but plans to participate on March 28, said the hearing is intended to “get to the bottom” of what happened on Nov. 8.
It is more likely the hearing will merely augment the misleading fog of election skepticism that Meuser, Donald Trump and their allies have cultivated nonstop since 2020.
It will play well on Fox and Newsmax, but in the end amount to nothing.
