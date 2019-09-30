The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland Times-News. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
In our editorial of Aug. 25, we noted that at least 50 people in six states had developed breathing illnesses that were linked to electronic cigarettes or other vaping products, but nobody had died.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that 12 people have died from what health officials say are vaping-related illnesses and 805 have been sickened, and virtually every state is involved. A week earlier, nine had died and at least
530 sickened across 38 states.
One death was that of a Missouri man in his 40s who had no prior lung illness, but died from acute respiratory distress syndrome, in which fluid buildup in the lungs keeps them from filling with air and limits the amount of oxygen that reaches the bloodstream.
The CDC said more than half of the breathing-issue patients were under the age of 25 and only 17% were over 35.
The major concern about vaping is its growing popularity among young people. The CDC said nearly 28% of high school students reported vaping in the last month, up from 21% last year and 12% the year before.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is seeking a statewide ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. He said young people were obviously targeted by such flavors as bubble gum and cotton candy.
Other states are taking similar action, Massachusetts said it will ban all vaping products for four months – the first state to take such an action – and Walmart will stop selling e-cigarettes after current stocks are depleted.
Juul Labs Inc., the country’s largest e-cigarette maker, fired its CEO this week and said it will cease advertising its product and won’t oppose a nationwide ban on e-cigarette flavorings the Trump administration has proposed.
E-cigarette companies deny that their advertising targets young people, but National Public Radio says social media “influencers” have played a large part in promoting vaping among them.
The National Institutes of Health reported earlier this year that although cigarette use is declining among teens, they may actually be using more nicotine because of vaping.
“Teens are clearly attracted to the marketable technology and flavorings seen in vaping devices,” said Dr. Nora D. Volkow, director of NIH’s National Institute on Drug Abuse. “However, it is urgent that teens understand the possible effects of vaping on overall health, the development of the teen brain, and the potential for addiction.”
Our Aug. 25 editorial (“Don’t start: E-cigarettes might not be a safe alternative”) on the dangers of vaping brought a phone call from a reader who insisted that his e-cigarettes don’t contain nicotine, and it says so on the container.
Smokefree.gov, the National Cancer Institute’s website, says that while e-cigarettes may be less harmful than regular cigarettes, they are far from harmless, and some e-cigarettes that claim to be nicotine-free usually have some nicotine. Even if they don’t, they may contain heavy metals like lead and flavorings that are linked to lung disease.
The Center on Addiction said some e-cigarettes release formaldehyde when heated, and one study of e-cigarette refills found toxic levels of chemicals regardless of nicotine content.
The degree of toxicity seems to depend upon the type of flavoring, with cinnamon posing the highest potential risk.
Diacetyl, another chemical found in e-cigarette juice, produces a buttery flavor in food and is harmless when eaten. When heated and inhaled, it causes a condition known as “popcorn lung” that scars and blocks airways in the lung.
This condition was first noticed in workers who inhaled artificial butter flavor in microwave popcorn processing facilities. Major producers of microwave popcorn removed diacetyl from their products in 2007.
Members of Congress from both parties want restrictions on age use, flavoring and marketing of e-cigarettes. They also want the Food and Drug Administration to expedite investigation and regulation of e-cigarettes.
Cigarettes are regulated and cannot be advertised on television and radio, but e-cigarettes can because the law doesn’t ban it. Such advertising generally promotes e-cigarettes as a healthier alternative to cigarettes, but “healthier” does not mean healthy.
The CDC says cigarettes cause about 480,000 deaths a year, and it is believed that vaping so far has caused 11. E-cigarettes were introduced in 2003, and their long-term health effects are still unknown.
Research indicates that non-smokers who start with e-cigarettes often wind up smoking tobacco cigarettes because they become addicted to the nicotine that usually is in them.
If you’re a non-smoker, don’t start.
It’s not cool or trendy. If you are a smoker, find a way to quit; your doctor can tell you how to do it. You’ll live longer and feel better.
