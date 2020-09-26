The following editorial appeared in The (Mankato, Minnesota) Free Press, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Non-pandemic health news gets pushed into the shadow of COVID-19 these days, but a recent study on vaping among young adults needs some light.
Increases in vaping of nicotine and marijuana among 19- to 22-year-olds are among the largest in the 45-year history of a national study, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
This is news that comes on the heels of better news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month that vaping rates among U.S. teenagers fell dramatically in 2020. The drop comes in the wake of 2019’s outbreak of vaping-related illnesses and deaths.
But in 2017, 6.1% of college students and 7.9% of those not in college said they vaped nicotine in the past month, rising to 22% and 18%, respectively, in 2019.
That’s a big jump that should cause concern in normal times. Young adults may view vaping and cannabis as a safer choice than traditional cigarettes, but nicotine is highly addictive in whatever form, and cannabis also can be addictive, particularly in younger adults for whom the brain is still developing, according to NIDA.
But beyond that, continued vaping and pot smoking at this level during this time is high-risk behavior. During a pandemic of a respiratory illness, those levels raise red flags.
Any habit right now that affects lung function could mean dire consequences for those who contract COVID-19. Even otherwise normal people have suffered serious breathing issues and continue to do so after struck with the virus. Lungs compromised by smoking, in any form, is an extra risk.
The 2020 NIDA study results won’t be known until next fall, but they aren’t needed to sound the alarm that vaping and smoking are more risky than ever as we continue to deal with COVID-19.
