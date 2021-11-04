The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
By the end of this week, COVID-19 vaccines will likely be going into the arms of children ages 5-11. When it happens – and it will happen rather quickly considering the news that kid-size doses have already been shipped ahead of the expected Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approval – it will mark another significant step forward in the pandemic.
Last month, Gov. Tom Wolf said when vaccines were available to school-aged children, the state’s mask mandate for schools would likely be lifted. The word “likely” is included because most of the frustration with the handling of COVID mitigation often centers on how often it changes.
The mask mandate has been one of the hottest topics at school board meetings across the Valley, state and nation this year. For some school board candidates, it was the reason a handful of them were running.
Many have been angry with state officials, and local officials in some places, for implementing mask mandates in the first place, particularly after Wolf said he didn’t plan to have a mandate when the school year opened. When school resumed in August, no statewide mandate was in place.
Within two weeks, that changed. Some districts – Lewisburg, Union County, started the year with one, Danville, Montour County, added one soon thereafter – made the decision in-house to have students mask. Many others didn’t, and cases spiked.
The state moved because it had to when local officials balked at reinstating any mask measures despite hundreds of cases emerging from schools. On Aug. 31, state health officials reinstated the mask mandate in schools after more than 8,000 school-aged students tested positive in the first few weeks of class.
In late August, the state Department of Health began releasing data on the number of positive COVID cases among school-aged children. As the mask mandates went into effect, the numbers began to drop. They still are falling.
After peaking at 7,924 new cases in the week ending Sept. 21, the number of new cases among school-aged children has dropped each of the six succeeding weeks. Last week’s report showed 5,238 new cases – still a high number – but down nearly 34% from the peak.
Masks have worked in school. They worked last year and they have worked this year for the most part.
They are one part of the ongoing fight to stem COVID, and shots are an even greater boost.
As the shots become available for younger students, be sure to discuss any concerns with your pediatrician. Last week, health officials said that studies have shown the jabs to be safe, but don’t be shy about having the conversation.
It does mark another step away from COVID.
