The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
The COVID-19 vaccines work. If you don’t think so, you’re wrong.
Dangerously wrong.
“It’s time to stop endangering others,” Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital, said last week, a year after front-line health care workers started getting vaccinated.
“The vaccine is our best path toward curbing the continued spread of this deadly virus.”
The numbers bear repeating. Nearly every piece of data released over the past six months shows between 80% and 90% of COVID patients hospitalized are not fully vaccinated (meaning a first and second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, one dose Johnson & Johnson shot). On Friday, Geisinger reported 99% of the patients it was treating systemwide on ventilators were not fully vaccinated.
According to the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP), between Jan. 1 and Dec. 6, at least 85% of reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Pennsylvania were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals. That’s not a small sample size.
Yet people still aren’t getting vaccinated, because their “research” tells them something else.
Floating around social media this week was a graphic with an arrow labeled “COVID” pointing down, crossing over an arrow labeled “Vaccines” curving upward. Next to it was a graphic with the same labels, both arrows aimed upward.
The first graphic, that looked like an “x” said, “What we were told would happen,” while the second said, “What is happening.”
The cleverness is lost for the simple fact that while vaccines have been available for a year now, the mitigation efforts that helped somewhat contain the virus pre-vaccines have all but been eliminated.
Masks are optional nearly everywhere, even in schools.
Indoor dining is open, stores are filled with shoppers and our gymnasiums are filled with non-mask wearing fans.
The lack of those practices and a low vaccination rates mean we are essentially seeing the same number of cases and deaths now as this time last year.
If the vaccine numbers are what they should be, that certainly wouldn’t be the case.
They are far from it. Looking at the data across Valley as a whole, only about 50.4% of residents are fully vaccinated.
So one out of every two people we come across, 5 out of 10 or 50 of 100, probably aren’t vaccinated. If they aren’t by now, they probably aren’t going to be.
The virus goes away when it doesn’t have anywhere else to spread. In our Valley, there are plenty of people needlessly getting sick because half of us aren’t vaccinated.
That’s frustrating and disappointing.
Too many are still dying from a virus we have protection against.
Why? To prove a point? For privacy or rights?
Those who have done the right thing are tired, tired of misinformation, watching friends, neighbors and family members get sick when they don’t have to.
One more time: Get vaccinated.
