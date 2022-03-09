The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland Times-News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
The United States Postal Service is truly a wondrous feat of a public service.
According to a report from Oxford Strategic Consulting, which ranked the world’s post offices, the Postal Service comes in first place. Around 40% of the world’s mail volume is the responsibility of the USPS.
In 2021, according to the Postal Service, its 516,636 career employees delivered 128.9 billion in mail volume, 50.7 billion in first-class mail volume and 13.9 billion in first-class single piece mail volume (mail bearing postage stamps – bill payments, personal correspondence, cards and letters).
It carries a load like no other. So it’s a shame we no longer see the same benefits we once did from the USPS.
Say you like the way your mail is delivered around here and find yourself looked at like an alien.
When the USPS closed the Cumberland Customer Service Mail Processing Center in 2012 – against the recommendation of a study it did – it set the area on the track to the slow mail apocalypse we have now.
The mail was supposed to go to Johnstown, for sorting. Somehow and somewhere along the way, the decision was made to send the mail to Baltimore for sorting, which has been an unmitigated disaster for Western Maryland.
There’s no reason we can see – none – that a letter sent from Cumberland to Frostburg should have to go all the way to Baltimore to be sorted.
After a recent hearing in which he participated, U.S. Rep. David Trone decided to send a letter to USPS Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb, requesting something be done about the delays Western Maryland experiences.
The letter asks for clarity on the veracity of the claim that using the Baltimore sorting center is more cost effective and for the Postal Service to consider the reestablishment of a center in Western Maryland.
It brings up the thought, if it’s a public service, better than any other countries’ equivalent, why not lean into it and give it proper funding – being such a valuable resource and all?
It’s good that Trone has taken notice to the complete backwardness of the current system. Now, hopefully he and other lawmakers will continue to take action to right this error in judgment by the USPS.
