The following editorial appeared in the Scranton Times-Tribune. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
It’s hardly surprising that Pennsylvania has yet to certify results more than a month after the Nov. 8 general election. The state’s legislative majorities have built the election system to serve their own purposes rather than the voters’ interests in fair, fast and accurate processes and results.
Certification has been delayed by an array of lawsuits alleging errors or fraud. As in 2020, courts have dismissed most of the suits because they are rooted in supposition rather than fact and are meant to sow doubt about elections rather than resolve any actual problem.
In Chester County, for example, Judge Jeffrey Sommer dismissed nine nearly identical recount petitions as being meritless. The petitioners, he said, “Cannot enlist this court in their quest to conduct a free-wheeling audit of cherry-picked precincts.
“It is not a forum for the childhood game of ‘I know something you don’t know.’
“The courts are not places where one comes to hedge their bets on an election until they decide they are willing to accept the vote of the electorate.”
Many petitions involve mailed ballots. Delays in counting those ballots have been ensured by the Legislature itself.
Republican majorities repeatedly have refused to allow processing mailed ballots before Election Day, known as precanvassing, as requested by county election officials of both parties. That slows the count, enabling election losers to cry fraud where there is none.
Mail voting is here to stay. Now that Democrats appear to have secured a House majority for the first time in 12 years, reforming the process to add speed to the existing accuracy should be a top priority.
Republicans, who retained their state Senate majority in the recent election, should be inspired to approve the reform by its potential to improve their own electoral prospects.
Their attacks on mail voting have convinced most Republican voters not to use the process, leaving the field mostly to Democrats.
Improving the process and assuring voters of its fairness and accuracy might eliminate a post- election conspiracy theory, but it would serve Republican candidates on the front end.
