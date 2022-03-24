The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Ongoing, determined and dedicated efforts to address the many effects of the opioid epidemic here in the Central Susquehanna Valley are about to become more effective and stronger as five counties prepare to join together in a united coalition.
Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour and Columbia counties will hold their final individual coalition meetings this month before coming together in April to form the Regional Recovery Coalition in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the United Way of Columbia and Montour counties.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the drug overdose death rate in Pennsylvania at 35.6 among every 100,000 people. County-based coalition members across the region have been working during the past four years to prevent overdose deaths, reduce the stigma of substance use disorder, break down barriers blocking treatment and care, connect community members to prevention and treatment options, provide education and prevention measures and advance workforce training and education to employers.
Among the accomplishments was a successful effort to bring the emergency opioid overdose reversal medication naloxone to law enforcement agencies and other first responders.
“The idea moving forward is to meet as a regional recovery coalition but break out into small workgroups involving each respective county,” said Olivia Oden, stigma reduction and education coordinator for the United Way’s United in Recovery program.
Perry Meadows, Geisinger Health Plan’s medical director of government programs and chairman of the Northumberland County Opioid Coalition, said the new regional organization will strengthen their efforts.
“When it was first brought up, I had mixed feelings,” he said. “As we researched, I think long term it will serve the region well. There are a lot of good programs and people. If we can bring all of them together, it will just make it stronger.”
There are many people working hard to fight the battle against drug addiction and the myriad of issues associated with it. Oden said the united five-county effort offers many advantages.
“Working as a whole, a united Regional Recovery Coalition will bolster these efforts and strengthen communication,” she said.
“We are all fighting for the same thing, so why not fight together?”
