The tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchens on a film set in New Mexico is a stark reminder of the vital safety responsibilities held by anyone who owns or handles guns.
Every year, nearly 500 people in the United States die because of unintentional firearm injuries, often because someone has failed to follow proper safety protocols.
That appears to have been the case during a rehearsal for the film “Rust” when actor Alec Baldwin was handed a firearm by a crew member with an announcement “cold gun,” indicating that it was unloaded and safe to use.
It wasn’t.
The gun was loaded, and when Baldwin pulled the trigger during the rehearsal, a bullet struck and killed Hutchens and injured director Joel Souza, who was standing just behind her.
Baldwin, known for his roles in “30 Rock,” and “The Hunt for Red October,” as well as his impression of former President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” said the death was a “tragic accident.”
At this point, that appears to be true. Those who study unintentional shootings don’t like the term “accident.”
“Unintentional injuries and deaths are often called ‘accidents,’ which can imply that nothing could be done to stop them from happening,” the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence (EFSGV) writes in a paper on the subject. “We do not use ‘accident’ terminology because gun violence is preventable.
“We must reduce unintentional gun deaths and injuries by, among other things, educating people about the risk that guns pose in the home, avoiding alcohol and gun use, training on proper firearm use and advocating for safer storage.”
The EFSGV cites a study that showed about 28.3% of unintentional gun deaths across all age groups occurred while someone was playing with a gun, 17.2% happened when handlers believed the gun was not loaded and 13.8% occurred while hunting.
All of these facts point to preventative measures that gun owners and handlers should take to keep others, including members of their own families, safe.
Experts say the responsibilities include:
• Safely storing firearms with guns locked and unloaded and ammunition stored in a separate location.
• Never allowing some-one who has consumed alcohol or drugs to handle guns.
• Assessing the risk to older gun owners, who may be living with dementia or conditions that could impair cognition or judgment.
• Safely handling guns anytime they are out, including careful checks on whether the gun is, or is not loaded.
“I don’t recall ever being handed a weapon that was not cleared in front of me, meaning chamber open, barrel shown to me, light flashed inside the barrel to make sure that it’s cleared,” said Jeffrey Wright, who has worked on projects including the James Bond franchise.
That is the kind of inspection, the kind of care, the kind of responsibility that those who own or handle guns must employ to help prevent tragedies.
