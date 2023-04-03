The following editorial was published in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
It’s good to see concerted efforts by the state government to provide some relief for the perpetual headaches suffered by citizens attempting to file unemployment claims.
Backlogs, which often cause more than one-hour wait times for callers lucky enough to even get through to speak with an intake interviewer, have plagued the state Department of Labor and Industry, particularly during the pandemic, when employment claims swelled far beyond what the department can handle.
The U.S. Department of Labor and Industry reports there were about 284,000 unemployed people in Pennsylvania in February, resulting in 109,528 unemployment claims earlier this month, following a COVID-era peak of more than a million claims in May 2020.
During a state Senate budget hearing this week, Nancy Walker, the acting secretary of the state Department of Labor and Industry, told lawmakers that a new group of intake staff would be added and begin working on unemployment claims in mid-April.
Additional new staff are to follow in May and June, more than 230 new employees combined.
She is requesting funds in next year’s budget to hire at least 50 more unemployment claims intake interviewers to approach full staffing.
“If we are able to implement exactly what we’re describing and able to get the fees that support that, we should be able to answer calls in real time with no backlog in August,” Walker told state senators during the hearing.
Unfortunately, federal funding that supported in-person staffing at Pennsylvania CareerLink locations has expired, a setback noted by state Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R- Northumberland.
“This was a return to in-person service that I don’t think my constituents experienced in two decades,” Culver said of the previous federal funding.
Walker addressed Culver’s concerns about sporadic staffing for the CareerLink program, called UC Connect, noting that the department is reallocating funds to continue to support the efforts.
Walker said the plan is to have unemployment staff at CareerLinks twice each week, 87 workers at 57 sites across the state.
They served about 34,000 people in the prior year and hope to meet that number again this year.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate stood at 4.4% in February, the most recent report.
By January, the commonwealth had recovered more than 100% of the estimated 1.1 million jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic, although the unemployment rate rose one-tenth of one percentage point, to 4.4% between January and February.
To make an appointment with the UC Connect program at a CareerLink center, visit online at www.dli.pa.gov.
Walk-ins are not accepted.
