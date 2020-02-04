The following editorial appeared in The (Mankato, Minnesota) Free Press, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
California leads the way in many environmental, health and safety initiatives, often setting the example that other states eventually follow.
But the state’s latest foray into possibly adding Tylenol and other common medications to their growing list of chemicals suspected of causing cancer is premature at best and irresponsible at worst.
This spring California will hold a public hearing on whether acetaminophen should be added to California’s list of chemicals that are “known to the state to cause cancer or reproductive toxicity.”
The state already has 900 chemicals on its list, with warning labels on so many things, including aspirin, the warnings become largely ignored.
The reason for so many things on the list goes back to Proposition 65, passed by voters 34 years ago. Prop 65 was supposed to ensure safe drinking water and warn people of dangerous toxic chemicals. But the proposition is written in such a way that virtually anything can land on the list. That has always been the danger in states that allow propositions to be put on the ballot if they gain enough backing from residents — well funded campaigns pitch ideas that seem sensible to people but have unintended consequences.
Acetaminophen is in a wide variety of pain relievers including Alka-Seltzer, Dayquil, Excedrin, Midol and Robitussin.
But the science on any cancer risk from acetaminophen is far from solid.
There have been several dozen studies, including in animals and humans, examining its carcinogenicity with mixed findings. Some have found that people who use acetaminophen had a heightened risk of some cancers. But others found no increased risk. In the end, the science shows that there could be a correlation but there is no proven link to a higher risk of cancer.
Because of the lack of causation between acetaminophen and cancer the World Health Organization does not categorize acetaminophen as a human carcinogen. That’s because correlation does not mean causation.
People should always limit the use of over the counter medication to when it’s really needed or, for longer term use, with the advice of their doctors. Some can cause problems, including harm to the liver.
But slapping a warning about potential cancer risks based on inadequate science is irresponsible and needlessly adds worry to everyone in the country who sometimes take the over-the-counter medications. This isn’t a case where other states should be following California’s lead.
