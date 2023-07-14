The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
We admit it – many of us have a tendency to shrug off weather advisories or warnings.
After all, central Pennsylvania isn’t an area where we expect to see an EF5 tornado capable of leveling an entire town.
Hurricanes come ashore hundreds of miles away, streams and rivers around here rise and fall every day, and those massive devastating wildfires burn in California and Canada.
But if there is one thing that those of us who have been covering local news for decades can say without hesitation, it’s never – ever – ignore emergency warnings or advisories.
The advance warnings were accurate when they advised of rising flood waters that ripped homes from their foundations; when hail nearly the size of baseballs fell from the skies; when snow squalls that reduced visibility to nearly zero triggered massive, fatal vehicle pileups on area highways; and on July 2, when severe thunderstorms whipped up what appeared to be isolated tornadoes that destroyed buildings and barns in Union County.
Fortunately, the National Weather Service’s tornado warning blasted through our cellphones – nearly knocking our socks off in Lewisburg on an otherwise quiet Sunday afternoon – immediately directing our attention to the location of the storms and the directions they were moving.
The warnings also triggered an automatic post at the top of The Daily Item’s website and other digital and social media outlets, news broadcasts on local radio stations, and helpful live radar images on television screens.
They all had the same message – to seek shelter immediately – essential advice as heavy rain immediately created hazards on area roads and as high winds knocked down power lines and destroyed or heavily damaged some buildings.
The National Weather Service issues advisories and warnings for dozens of potentially hazardous situations, including winter or cold weather, wildfires, fog, wind, thunderstorms, tornadoes, flooding and excessive heat.
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency sends out government alerts about other kinds of emergency or hazardous situations, and law enforcement has an “Amber Alert” system that is immediately activated when a child is abducted.
In addition to traditional alert methods, including radio and television broadcasts, all of these advisories and warnings are available through our personal cellphones – if they are enabled by the user.
To activate emergency notifications on an iPhone, navigate from the home screen to “Settings,” then “Notifications,” then scroll all the way to the bottom, looking for Amber, Emergency and Public Safety alerts under a section titled “Government Alerts.”
On Android phones, open “Settings,” tap “Notifications” and look for wireless emergency alerts.
Turn them on. They travel with you and can potentially save your life.
