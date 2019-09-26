The following editorial appeared in the Reading Eagle. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
A federal government shutdown anytime before the 2020 presidential election would be an act of immense bad faith. With the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year looming, few appropriations bills have passed the Senate, making another such drama all too possible.
“The worst of all worlds, however, would be a government shutdown,” Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, told The New York Times. “I don’t know of anyone who thinks that is a good idea.”
Collins is right. A second government shutdown in 12 months – following the longest in U.S. history that ended at 35 days in late January – is a terrible idea. And it would be a betrayal of a deal made in July to avoid just such a mess.
The two-year budget deal between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders – an agreement not yet two months old – came at a high price. It set a pace of $1 trillion-per-year deficit spending for the coming fiscal year and into the foreseeable future.
It was a fiscal truce aimed at avoiding another shutdown at least through the 2020 elections. And, given that its overspending is unlikely to end before then, the budget peace it promised should be kept at least that long.
The ceasefire in the two-year, $2.7 trillion budget deal was a handshake agreement between Republican and Democratic leaders. Trump allowed $320 billion more in domestic spending in exchange for an end to “poison pills” in spending legislation during the term of the deal.
“Poison pills” are provisions that make an appropriations bill distasteful to the president or key voting blocs in Congress.
Some Democrats want to withhold funds for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol. Others want to use the appropriations process to reverse a Trump administration policy forbidding federally funded family planning providers from making referrals to doctors who perform abortions – Planned Parenthood calls it a “gag rule.”
Another disagreement on Capitol Hill involves Pentagon projects from which the president diverted funds to build portions of his border wall.
Democrats understandably are resisting White House calls to restore that money.
“We will strongly oppose any request by this administration to provide additional money for the projects it has decided to defund,” Democrats on the Senate Appropriations Committee said in a written statement. “The funds already appropriated should be used as Congress intended.”
And the president wants funding for immigration-enforcement barriers along the southwest border included in the spending bills for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
Such policy disputes – even a spending-related one such as Democrats’ desire to guarantee funding for gun violence research – should not threaten the day-to-day operation of the federal government. They should be settled either in
Congress or, barring that, settled by the voters in the 2020 elections.
For now, the goal of administration and congressional leaders seems to be a short-term spending package that will, like last year, keep the government operating into mid-December.
On the plus side, a temporary spending bill would at least give Congress a chance to raise the debt ceiling and thus prevent a default on our nation’s debt. With foreign economies already shaky, allowing such disruption would be especially dangerous right now.
The president, for his part, should resist the urge to do what he did last year. Shutting down the government over funding for border barriers that he was unable to get through a Republican-controlled Congress was bad policy and bad politics.
The Democratic-controlled House is simply not going to pass spending for the president’s border wall. Trump has made his point on the issue. No voter can be in any doubt that he is serious about his strategy for strengthening the nation’s borders against illegal immigration. There is no excuse for shutting down the government over it again.
And Democrats should likewise not allow policy disputes with Trump to get in the way of doing their duty on funding the government. When the federal government shuts down, federal workers go without pay temporarily; citizens are denied government services for which they pay taxes; and taxpayers pay again to reimburse federal workers’ lost wages. In the current political environment, no other outcome seems possible.
Both sides should avoid the waste of time and money that another government shutdown would cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.