The holiday season is fast gaining on us. The weather is creeping from colder to plain cold where frost covers the grass, Mariah Carrey is singing the hits on the radio and commercials for discounted shopping are plastered on almost every television station.
With the holiday season comes holiday travel – that necessary monstrosity of rushing, packing, waiting, rest stops, gas station food and brief radiant joy upon arrival at the location. Not to mention the return trip after.
In fact, it will kick into high gear this weekend, whether we’re ready or not.
And, we need to be ready.
AAA anticipates that 53.4 million people will travel for Thanksgiving, representing a 13% increase from last year, the largest one-year increase since 2005. Borders are open and travel restrictions have eased.
“This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year,” said Ragina C. Ali, the Public and Governmental Affairs manager at AAA Mid-Atlantic.
People want to visit with and enjoy the company of their friends and family; especially after last year when traveling for the holidays was advised against and discouraged.
In Maryland, according to AAA, 90% of people opted against traveling during Thanksgiving last year.
Things have changed.
Absence makes the heart grow fonder and most Americans are eligible for vaccination against COVID-19.
The travel business is reacting accordingly, attempting to prepare for a presumed tidal wave. Yet, the waits could be long, particularly should you opt for air travel.
Where in November companies such as Southwest and American were canceling thousands of flights due to bad weather and reduced staffing, now those same companies are racing to hire staff and offer existing staff incentives to work the holidays.
Southwest is looking to hire 5,000 workers before the end of the year, said CEO Gary Kelly. They are offering flight attendants premium pay for working during the holidays.
United Airlines has resumed serving hard liquor after only serving beer and wine since June.
Air travel this holiday season is expected to about double – and may surpass 2019’s numbers – and nearly 48.3 million people are anticipated to take to the roads.
The point is, we’re going to be a bit rusty at this.
The road you’ve driven a hundred times before might throw a wrench in the plans when loaded with cars. Showing up an hour-and-a-half or two early to the airport may not be enough, as bonkers as it sounds.
Don’t give in to irritation.
Take an extra 30 minutes more than usual to plan it all out. We’ll all get through it – the mishaps, crotchety family members and all – if we take precautions and prepare accordingly.
