A state open-record law requiring the lottery to disclose the names of big winners is not to make life difficult for winners who aren’t accustomed to dealing with large amounts of money.
Transparency, rather, is a fundamental security tool that uses disclosure to help fight corruption.
Yet state Sen. John Yudichak of Luzerne County continues to press his bill that would flip state law to the interest of an infinitesimally small group of individuals who win big lottery prizes, and against the broad public interest in transparency to ensure that the lottery is fair and clean.
The bill, which has passed a Senate committee and awaits a full Senate debate and vote, would allow people who win $1 million or more to decide whether to allow the lottery to disclose their names.
According to Yudichak, the objective is to protect big winners from scammers.
But the lottery itself could do that by educating winners and providing them with names of financial professionals to protect their interests. Winners could choose what to do with such advice, but that properly would be their responsibility.
Transferring risk from winners to all other Pennsylvanians, by imposing secrecy on the most fundamental and crucial aspect of lottery operations – awarding prize money – is the wrong solution.
Disclosing winners’ names not only serves every Pennsylvanian with an interest in the integrity of a state agency. It serves the millions of losers – people who played the lottery and built the prize amount but did not win – who simply deserve to know who won.
Private enterprises that conduct prize contests are required by law to disclose winners’ names to all participants to prevent contests from being rigged. The state should continue to apply the same transparency to the public lottery.
The Senate should reject Yudichak’s bill. If it passes, Gov. Tom Wolf should veto it in the name of allowing no exceptions to the lottery’s integrity, which is ensured by transparency.
