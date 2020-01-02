The following editorial appeared in The (Anderson, Indiana) Herald Bulletin, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
The new North American trade agreement is a rare recent example of the necessity of bipartisanship in forming sound, balanced public policy.
A new trade pact to overturn the much-assailed NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) from 1994 had been one of President Donald Trump’s top priorities since his campaign for the 2016 election.
But unlike his strategies to address other priorities – immigration and environmental policy reform, for examples – the Trump administration’s approach to a new trade agreement, in the end, proved malleable enough to swing votes in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.
In fact, the House overwhelmingly approved the measure, 385-41, last month. Ironically, the vote came just one day after the chamber voted strictly along party lines to impeach Trump.
While reaction in Washington to the impeachment inquiry was a stark example of the partisan divide polarizing the nation, the new trade agreement showed that old-style bipartisanship can still win the day.
After months of intense negotiations, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) contains not only the economic benefits for big business sought by Trump and his Republican supporters but also protections coveted by Democrats for the environment and workers.
While the president will claim the agreement as a hallmark achievement, the USMCA is far from a conservative triumph; it’s truly more progressive than past trade deals negotiated by the Democrats themselves.
The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to vote on the pact early this year, and even stalwart trade deal opponents such as Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio appear likely to sign.
The USMCA would then stand as a shining example of the power of bipartisanship in 2020 and beyond, regardless of the presidential election’s outcome.
