The following editorial appeared in The Daily Item, Sunbury, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
President Joe Biden had a milestone week, getting passage of the American Rescue Plan as he marked his 50th day in office. He addressed the nation for the first time on March 11.
But the president has still not held a formal conference in front of reporters since he took office.
It’s time that he did.
According to a database maintained by the American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara, tracking presidential statements, the delay is unprecedented.
President Donald Trump’s first solo, formal press conference in front of reporters was 27 days into his term.
That came after he took questions in four separate press conferences with foreign leaders.
President Barack Obama’s was 20. The longest any president had waited before Biden was President George W. Bush at 33 days.
White House officials say President Biden will hold a press conference by the end of March. One has not been formally scheduled yet.
However you feel about the way Trump handled his coronavirus task force press conferences, he stood there, almost daily for a period of time and took questions.
Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said “The president takes questions several times a week,” while noting “his focus and his energy and his attention” has been in getting the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill passed and speeding up vaccinations across the nation.
Taking questions from a media gaggle isn’t a press conference. It really doesn’t allow for a sense of a president’s grasp – or not – of key agenda items or issues facing the nation.
“The tough exchanges in such a setting can reveal much more to Americans about a president’s thinking and test his explanations, as opposed to what so far have been Biden’s brief answers – often one-liner quips – in the tightly-controlled and often-scripted events the White House has arranged to date,” ABC News’ Ben Gittleson wrote.
Biden needs to answer for the emerging crisis at the border and what is next for opening schools across the country. He needs to explain why, after essentially rolling out a zero-tolerance policy regarding staff behavior, he allowed a staffer who berated and verbally attacked a reporter, to resign rather than be fired.
At a press conference, Biden will face tough questions. He needs to stand up and answer them.
