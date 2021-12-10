The editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Thanks to a 1995 state law that links the salaries of state legislators, judges and top executives to the annual change in the U.S. Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index, Pennsylvania lawmakers have just received a record pay increase.
The hike will boost the annual salaries of rank-and-file lawmakers to $95,432, up from $90,335.
The additional taxpayer dollars will boost the pay of those who serve in the nation’s second-largest state legislature – 253 members (203 in the state House and 50 in the state Senate) – who earn the third-highest annual base salaries for state lawmakers across the country, behind only California ($114,877) and New York ($110,000), according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).
If there had been no change in the cost of living, the salaries would have remained unchanged.
Since the law’s enactment, only three times have they not received a pay raise – 2010, 2016 and last year.
The NCSL categorizes Pennsylvania’s state legislature as one of just four states that have lawmakers who are considered “full-time” and “well paid” with “large staffs.” The others are California, Michigan and New York.
At the other end of the spectrum are four states – Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming – which have “part-time” lawmakers who receive “low pay” and have “small staffs,” according to the NCSL’s analysis of full- and part-time state legislatures.
Overall, the number of elected lawmakers in each state ranges from the least – 49 in Nebraska – to the most – 424 in New Hampshire. Georgia has 236 elected legislators, New York 213, Minnesota, 201, Massachusetts, 200 and Missouri, 197.
Last year, Pennsylvania lawmakers adopted a law to freeze their pay, even though they were entitled to a raise. They said they did so in recognition of the financial difficulties many Pennsylvanians were facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A bill to freeze this new 2022 pay hike died in a House committee earlier this year.
That’s a shame at a time when most Pennsylvania residents – those who pay legislators’ salaries through their state taxes – are facing the lingering effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in addition to rapid consumer inflation affecting nearly every aspect of their financial lives.
Pennsylvania lawmakers, at the very least, should have frozen all automatic state government salary increases this year.
Perhaps they should take some public service inspiration from state lawmakers elected in New Hampshire, who each earn an annual salary of $100.
