The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland (Maryland) Times-News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Most of you already know this, but some people ignore the warning that undesirable motoring practices (particularly distracted or drunken driving) are inexcusable at any time of the year – but they’re really inadvisable during the holiday season.
That especially includes New Year’s Eve.
Even people who generally behave might get caught up in the joviality of the evening or lose track of how many they’ve had and stray from the path of righteousness on New Year’s Eve. They may even think it’s a holiday tradition, and that’s fine – unless they believe they can drive home afterward.
If you’re staying at home, have fun ... and don’t blame anyone but yourself for the way you feel the next morning.
But don’t take it on the road.
Someone whose wisdom has helped keep him alive for a lot longer than most people told us that the only two nights he refuses to go out are New Year’s Eve and St. Patrick’s Day because that’s when all the amateurs (i.e., those who don’t know how to drink responsibly) and idiots are out and about.
Our police agencies are especially vigilant during the holiday season. They concentrate not just on impaired driving, but also aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving and other violations that often contribute to highway tragedies.
Maryland State Police will use a variety of patrol initiatives through New Year’s to keep traffic moving, respond quickly to highway incidents and take appropriate enforcement action when violations are observed that threaten the safety of travelers.
Last year between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, troopers made 171 DUI arrests, 69 criminal arrests and 36 drug-related arrests. Troopers also issued 5,828 citations and 6,165 warnings and responded to 616 crashes and 10,527 calls for service.
Every year, more than 160 lives are lost and thousands more are injured in Maryland in crashes involving impaired drivers. In addition, 183 people die and 27,000 more are injured each year in Maryland due to distracted driving.
Many of these accidents involved drivers who thought they were sober enough to drive.
Alcohol takes effect quickly and wears off slowly. It tends to reduce one’s control, judgment and coordination. Perceptual abilities, speech and speed of reflexes can be impaired.
Impaired drivers can face jail time, lose their driver’s licenses and incur higher insurance rates and dozens of other expenses ranging from attorney fees, court costs and car towing repairs, to lost wages due to time off from work or even loss of a job.
Not only can drunken drivers claim the lives of others, they sometimes claim their own.
The holiday season brings with it parties and other gatherings with friends, family and coworkers.
Often these festivities include alcohol, resulting in some party-goers finding themselves drunk with no safe ride home.
Alcohol isn’t the only substance that can impair you.
Illicit drugs and even prescription and over-the-counter medications could impair your ability to drive safely.
Drivers must not neglect their responsibility to drive sober or not drive at all if they have been drinking.
Have a game plan before heading out the door.
State police offered the following suggestions to anyone who is going to attend a New Year’s Eve gathering or planning one, and they’re good advice to follow every day of the year:
• Designate your sober driver in advance and give that person your car keys.
• If you’re planning on driving, avoid drinking.
• Consider using public transportation, call a taxi or use a ride-share service if you don’t have a sober driver.
• Don’t let a friend drive if you think they are impaired.
• Make sure that everyone is secured by a seat belt.
• Don’t text, use a cellphone that is not hands free or drive distracted.
• Don’t hesitate to call 911 to report drunk drivers.
If you are hosting a New Year’s Eve gathering:
• You can be held liable if you served alcohol to someone who ends up in an impaired-driving accident.
• Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages
• Make sure sober drivers or alternative modes of transportation are set up in advance for guests who are planning to drink alcohol.
• Have contact information for local taxi companies and/or ride-share services readily available.
• Take away the keys from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.
The holiday season is a time for celebrating. Don’t turn it into a time of mourning. Be careful when you’re on the road.
