The following editorial appeared in the Harrisburg Patriot-News. it does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
The towns and boroughs of Central Pennsylvania are about to get millions upon millions of federal dollars, thanks to President Joe Biden’s “American Rescue Plan Act,” and local officials are salivating over how they will spend the money.
We have a word of caution: not so fast.
PennLive’s Charles Thompson likens what’s happening to nine cities and towns in Pennsylvania to winning the lottery. The jackpot for Pennsylvania is about $170 million. But a whole lot of people have a stake in the winning ticket, and they are starting to demand their cut.
Joe Robinson, executive director of the MLK Leadership Development Institute and the Rev. Richard Hampton, senior pastor of Turner Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, are leading the “American Rescue Equity Team,” and they have some suggestions worth considering they recently presented to PennLive’s Editorial Board.
Hampton, who is also moderator of the Central Baptist Association, says the money should be used to help people who have suffered job losses and other catastrophes during the pandemic. And, he says, it’s an opportunity to address some of the social inequities that have hurt Black and Brown communities in Pennsylvania.
The Rev. Franklin E. Hairston’Allen, president of the Harrisburg NAACP, is another member of the coalition, and he wants the money used to train people for work as well as to help people in urban areas get to jobs in suburban locations.
Using some of the millions to improve mass transit in the region sounds like a wise investment. And, he makes a good point that the supply chain problems that surfaced during the pandemic underscore the need for more truck drivers.
The American Rescue Equity Team has even more ideas they want to share with those controlling the federal largesse. The group includes the Rev. Earl Harris, former president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, who joins the others in proposing a disparity study be done to identify who’s been left out of previous government projects. And they’re advocating for nonprofits and minority-owned businesses.
They point to Tarik Casteel, owner of TLC Construction and Renovation and Mark Hawthorne, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg, both part of the American Rescue Equity Team, who are asking for input into how the federal funds will be distributed.
Robinson says everyone would benefit from improving broadband to help residents in both poor urban and rural areas. He argues stable internet connection is now a necessity for education and for employment. And he’s right, too many areas still lack fast, reliable broadband service.
All of these are great suggestions for a shopping spree and could have a long-last-ing, positive impact on our region.
Nationally, the act is sending $45.6 billion to metropolitan areas, with the most money to Pennsylvania headed to Philadelphia (nearly $1.1 billion) and Pittsburgh ($335 million).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.