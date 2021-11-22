Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.