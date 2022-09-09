The following editorial appeared in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, West Virginia, a CNHI newspaper.
When you think of infrastructure – roads, bridges, water, sewer and broadband most likely come to mind.
But what about abandoned oil and gas wells?
That probably doesn’t meet the standard definition of infrastructure.
Still millions of dollars were included in the original infrastructure bill passed by Congress last fall for the purpose of plugging and reclaiming orphaned oil and gas wells.
In West Virginia, the infrastructure bill allocates $25 million for the purpose of remediating and reclaiming 160 orphaned wells throughout the state.
While this probably isn’t a high priority in the minds of most voters, it is still important.
Locally, most of the abandoned wells in the southern West Virginia region can be found in Mingo, Wyoming and McDowell counties, according to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
These are orphan oil and gas wells that have been abandoned by companies over the years, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who jointly announced the funding award for West Virginia.
In their announcement, the lawmakers warned that such abandoned wells jeopardize public health and safety by contaminating groundwater, seeping toxic chemicals, emitting harmful pollutants including methane, and harming wildlife. By plugging and reclaiming these wells, Manchin and Capito argue that safer and more inhabitable communities will be created along with new economic opportunities.
“These projects will ensure West Virginia’s hardworking communities can remain safe and healthy for future generations, while also bringing new economic opportunities and creating good-paying jobs for our communities,” Manchin said.
“I look forward to seeing West Virginia move quickly to utilize these funds and, as chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure communities across the Mountain State can rebuild and succeed once again.”
“When we crafted the bipartisan infrastructure law, addressing abandoned wells scattered throughout our nation and in West Virginia was an important priority,” Capito added in the joint announcement.
“It takes key investments to help local communities meet the challenges posed by these orphaned wells, and that’s exactly what this will provide.
“In this round of funding alone, our state will be able to plug and begin to remediate 160 wells, which will have a major impact in nearly every corner of our state.”
Once again, this probably isn’t a high priority in the minds of most voters, who would likely prefer to see roads paved and bridges built.
Still it is a necessity, and funding is now in place to help reclaim these 160 orphaned wells.
