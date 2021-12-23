The following editorial appeared in The Free Press, Mankato, Minnesota, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Perhaps it was in the spirit of the late Republican Sen. John McCain that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin played the Grinch to his party by killing the current version of the Build Back Better plan, just as McCain had stopped Republicans from killing Obamacare.
The Twitterverse was awash with righteous indignation that one man from a small state who got 290,000 votes should be able to overrule the 81 million that voted for President Joe Biden. Such is American democracy, flawed as it is.
Biden has acknowledged the power of a 50-50 Senate, where he said “everyone” can be president. And we agree with Manchin in one sense that if the progressive caucus wants more power, they should elect more progressives.
That time may come, and it’s worth noting that former Republican and then Bull Moose Party leader Teddy Roosevelt was considered one of the first “progressives” in American history, eventually leading the Progressive Party in the early 1900s.
Its goals were not unlike today’s “Squad” progressives, calling out unholy alliances between corrupt corporations and corrupt politicians. The 1912 Progressive Party favored campaign finance reform, an eight-hour workday, social insurance and women’s rights, as in suffrage. Sound familiar?
So, today’s progressives may be on the last turn for “what goes around comes around.” In some ways, we’d be the better for it.
But for now, it appears Manchin has the veto power, though not enough has been made of his family coal business and his desire to weaken the climate change initiatives in the “Build Back Better” bill.
Or maybe we could allege that people in West Virginia just aren’t very smart for apparently agreeing with Manchin. Still, 32% get their income from government transfer payments, the highest percentage in the country. West Virginia has one of the highest poverty rates in the country at 16%.
West Virginians were some of the first to benefit from what eventually became the food stamp program initiated by President John Kennedy in the 1960s. With this history, one would think they would be for Democrats. And they were until about 2000, when they voted for George W. Bush against Al Gore, who they thought was too tough on guns and whose climate ideas threatened their coal industry.
Manchin is known to say if he can’t explain a policy to voters back home, he can’t vote for it. That strikes us as a low bar for the role of the U.S. senator and an obligation to statesmanship, legislating, governing and making people’s lives better.
And if West Virginians want to let him off the hook so easily, let’s hope they’re good with what he brings home. Coal jobs are going away whether we have Build Back Better or not.
And with Manchin’s rejection, and his potential huge loss of collegial Democratic support, there won’t likely be any new energy jobs to replace them.
Will this realization of stealing Christmas from the Democrats cause Manchin’s cold heart to melt? That truly would be a Christmas miracle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.