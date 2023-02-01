The following editorial appeared in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Nursing shortages in western Pennsylvania and elsewhere in the country have reached crisis proportions, disrupting and undermining the quality of the entire health care system.
Owing to staff shortages and insufficient beds, hospital emergency rooms are overflowing, with some patients spending days in them. Overworked, stressed-out and burned-out staff are more likely to make errors.
Jackie Strange, a UPMC registered nurse, said at an American Economic Liberties Project hearing in September that staffing shortages are the worst she’s seen in seven years of nursing.
“Our patients don’t deserve this,” she said. “We work at one of the biggest and best hospitals in the city. We should have the resources we need to care for our patients.”
In a recent survey, nine out of 10 Pittsburgh hospital workers also said they do not have enough staff to cover their workloads. More than 90% of them have, at least once a month, considered quitting.
Western Pennsylvania’s nursing shortage reflects a national nursing shortage. The strains from the severe health care demands created by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic have pushed many medical workers into new industries and early retirement. UPMC alone has more than 3,000 openings for nurses. Small institutions with less ability to recruit face even more severe shortages.
Meeting the demands for nurses won’t be easy. For starters, colleges and nursing schools must train more registered nurses and licensed practical nurses, using aggressive and innovative recruitment and retention strategies.
Texas and many other states have recruited more nurses from outside the country, granting them special visas to work in the United States.
Immigrants already play an enormous role at every level of the nation’s health care system: 28% of doctors are immigrants, as are nearly 20% of nurses.
Immigrants also make up 20% of lab techs and nearly 40% of home health aides.
In another innovative step, a nursing school in Nevada is targeting more male students for recruitment. In 2011, only 8.9% of registered nurses were male; by 2021, that number had climbed to 13%. An essential cultural pivot would funnel more men from traditionally male-oriented jobs to health care jobs typically filled by women, as more health care workers are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly aging population.
But the high demand for nurses will also call for higher, more competitive wages and better working conditions to attract nurses back into the workforce. Nurses around the country are protesting long shifts and a lack of resources.
More than 7,000 unionized nurses went on strike last week in New York City.
To maintain decent health care in Pennsylvania, state government will need to help attract, train and retain nurses.
West Virginia provides a good model.
In December 2021, Gov. Jim Justice, R., earmarked $48 million to ease the state’s nursing shortage through a range of initiatives. They include cash incentives for nurses to relocate, a state nursing scholarship program for nurses who work in the state after graduation, education and regulations to ease the burden on nurses by eliminating non-nursing tasks, and rewarding nursing schools that reduce the time needed to complete degrees.
Attracting young people to nursing programs is essential.
An aging nursing population means that, as people retire, the crisis will only worsen. The number of nurses that are 65 and older has peaked, reports the Bureau of Labor Statistics, posing even greater challenges for increasing the number of U.S. nurses.
In a survey done before the pandemic, the Depart- ment of Health and Human Services predicted that, by 2030, the nation would need 3.6 million more registered nurses. With the Great Resignation, that number has only increased.
Pennsylvania cannot afford to lose more people like UPMC registered nurse Jackie Strange; in fact, it needs tens of thousands more of them.
Nothing is more important to Pennsylvania’s future than easing the nursing shortage crisis.
It can’t be done without the help of state government.
State governments in West Virginia and other states have enacted multi-pronged programs to increase the number of nurses in their states.
Pennsylvania’s new gover- nor, Josh Shapiro, should take note.
