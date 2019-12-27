The following editorial appeared in the McAlester (Oklahoma) News-Capital, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Plans to spend time with loved ones over the holidays can get complicated, but it’s worth the effort.
Expansive families might find difficulty in scheduling a time that everyone can meet. Friends who live miles from each other might not be able to afford traveling for a holiday gathering.
But making sacrifices to be with your people for the holidays makes it that much more special.
Instead of worrying about giving or getting a present, focus more on being more present with family and friends.
Catch up on what they’ve done since you last met, find out something new about them, share some laughs and hugs until you see them next time.
This time of year is about sharing with loved ones, being merry for the holidays and helping others.
Some people might be struggling with some issues and have yet to show any signs. So don’t be afraid to ask someone how they are doing, if they have anything bothering them or something they want to talk about with you.
The holiday season is often tough for people processing the loss of a loved or issues stemming from seasonal depression.
Mental health is important and it’s something that we can all help address with our loved ones by lending a helping hand, listening to their struggles and just being a nice person.
