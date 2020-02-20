The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland Times-News. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Several previous efforts to rename Negro Mountain having failed, some members of the Maryland General Assembly now want to form a commission that would perform the task.
They want it done by the end of the year. Considering the pace at which commissions generally operate, they may want to specify which year.
Negro Mountain is a long ridge of the Allegheny Mountains, stretching 30-miles from Deep Creek Lake in Maryland, north to the Casselman River in Pennsylvania.
Many people must wonder why anyone cares. However, the controversy over “Negro” is by no means limited to our area, and it has generated considerable passions both pro and con.
Some say the mountain was named for a free black man named Nemesis, who died to save Thomas Cresap’s life during a battle with Indians in the French and Indian War, but there are other versions of the story.
The lawmakers want the Nemesis tale to be vetted and, if it is true, the mountain named directly for him. If it’s not true, they want to pick another name. Cumberland Times-News reporter Teresa McMinn’s story of Feb. 13 explains why verifying any of it will be challenging.
Last year, the State Highway Administration unobtrusively removed Negro Mountain signs from Interstate 68 and U.S. Alternate Route 40.
We asked who ordered it done, and so did others, but if any satisfactory answer was offered, we’re unaware of it.
The name “Negro” is considered derogatory by some people, while others just say it is outdated. There also is a desire to change the name, as one local historian told us last year year, to help “remember blacks in Appalachia.”
Not everyone says “Negro” is offensive. They say such highly respected organizations as the United Negro College Fund, National Council of Negro Women, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City and the National Organization of Negro Musicians use “Negro” in their names, and nobody objects to that.
In 2017, Negro Bill Canyon in Utah was renamed William Grandstaff Canyon, after an African-American rancher and prospector by that name.
Jeanetta Williams, president of the NAACP Salt Lake Branch and the NAACP Tri-State Conference of Idaho, Nevada and Utah, said the history of the canyon would be lost.
“If they go back and look into the history, they will find that ‘Negro’ is not an offensive word,” she said.
However, the Utah Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Commission said “Negro” is a “racially offensive descriptor,” and the name change would “relegate such blatant racism to the annals of history.”
If anyone is familiar with “the annals of history,” it is the Fisk Jubilee Singers, who are students of Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Fisk is a private, historically African-American university that was founded by the American Missionary Association in 1866 as the Fisk Free Colored School to provide an education for freed blacks who ranged in age from 7 to 70.
According to the Jubilee Singers’ website, “On Nov. 16, 1871, a group of unknown singers – all but two former slaves and many still in their teens – arrived at Oberlin College in Ohio to perform before a national convention of ministers … it was one of the first public performances of the secret music African-Americans sang in the fields and behind closed doors for generations.”
Today’s Jubilee Singers perform without musical accompaniment and have traveled widely across America and around the world, going in the late 19th century to Europe to appear before royalty.
Their 1909 recording of “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” was added to the U.S. National Recording Registry in 2002 by the Library of Congress.
In 2008, President George W. Bush awarded the singers a National Medal of Arts, the highest honor that can be given to artists and arts patrons by the U.S. government.
They have been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, given a place on the Music City Walk of Fame, received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Arts Club of New York and shared the stage with numerous notable performers.
Their website further says, “We stand on the shoulders of the original Fisk Jubilee Singers, continuing their legacy, as we sing Negro spirituals.”
What they do is spellbinding and inspirational. Everyone in this country should hear them.
Is “Negro” outdated and offensive, or is it a link to history and tradition?
That depends entirely upon who says it, how it is used, and upon whose ears it falls.
