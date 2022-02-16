The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
It is amazing how many people fail to understand the potential consequences and possible dangers of their own actions when they are trying to get a couple of social media clicks.
Maybe lost in the shuffle of high-profile news this week was a news brief out of Union County. State troopers responded to a call at a Kelly Township restaurant where a Texas woman passed a note to a server, falsely claiming she had been kidnapped and needed help.
When state police and local officers from the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department arrived, the woman said it was a joke. The woman didn’t think anyone would take it seriously, state police said.
The woman told police she planned to make a TikTok video of the staff’s reaction and post it to the video platform.
She was cited for disorderly conduct, which feels like a slap on the wrist.
News outlets from Texas reporting the story said if the woman pulled the stunt in Texas, she could have been charged with making a false report to induce emergency, a misdemeanor in the Lone Star state.
Some may brush it off as a misguided prank. But it was a 41-year-old woman – certainly old enough to know better – who unknowingly put lives in danger.
“Participating in trends like these on social media is not funny and can lead to serious consequences,” Milton state trooper and state police spokesperson Andrea Pelachick said.
“The Pennsylvania State Police takes these incidents seriously and a full investigation will be conducted.”
This isn’t the first time someone has taken to social media with what they viewed as harmless intent, only to step too far.
In reporting on the local incident this week, Newsweek noted students in Tennessee were charged after vandalizing school bathrooms and four people in Pennsylvania were charged with causing more than $10,000 in damages to school buses in videos posted to TikTok.
“We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities,” TikTok officials told Newsweek last fall in response to the vandalism at schools.
“We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior.”
At its core, social media closes gaps and keeps people connected. However, it’s often hijacked by self-serving narcissists looking for clicks with little regard to consequences, a dangerous trend.
