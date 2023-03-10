The following editorial appeared in the Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Gov. Josh Shapiro has been in office about six weeks, but in a sense, his administration actually began Monday with his first budget introduction and address to the General Assembly.
Like any budget, this one will be not just a ledger of projected revenue and spending, but also a detailed statement of the new administration’s policy priorities.
Its introduction will begin the impending test of whether Shapiro can translate into specific action the broad themes that he emphasized during the 2022 gubernatorial campaign.
The test is as much for the legislature as for Shapiro, in that the overarching issue in the campaign was the most basic one – whether the state government could overcome its politically induced dysfunction. Shapiro defeated extremist far-right state Sen. Doug Mastriano by about 15 percentage points, which should tell lawmakers that Pennsylvanians are more interested in governance than demonstrations of ideological purity.
In his brief time in office, Shapiro has made a point of reaching across the aisle, including with the nominations of four Republican Cabinet members. He will work with a one-vote Democratic House majority and a six-vote Republican Senate majority. The budget process will begin to determine whether legislative Republicans do likewise.
It’s not yet clear what Shapiro will emphasize for his first year. He said in a radio interview Friday that his budget proposal will not include a tax increase, reflecting that the state has about $6 billion in funds generated by higher- than-projected tax revenue over the past several years and unspent federal pandemic relief funds, plus a fully funded rainy day fund.
He also said he would produce an unidentified tax decrease. While campaigning, he advocated accelerating the ongoing decrease in the corporate net income tax, to as little as 4% from the current 8.99% by 2025.
Looming over the proposed budget is a recent decision by the state Commonwealth Court, which found unconstitutional the state government’s method of distributing more than $7 billion a year in education funding.
Shapiro should use this budget to begin fairly distributing that money, for the sake not only of students in less affluent districts, but also to reduce upward pressure on local property taxation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.