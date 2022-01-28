The following editorial appeared in The (Mankato) Free Press, Minnesota, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
“The line it is drawn, the curse it is cast.” The air of fatal inevitability that permeates the Bob Dylan lyric seems apt when contemplating the looming land war over Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin has made demands upon the Atlantic alliance that he knows it cannot accept.
NATO should not, can not, will not give Moscow veto power over its actions and future. Nor should it simply abandon Ukraine to its longtime status as a Russian vassal.
Putin’s objections to Kyiv’s ambitions to join NATO and the European Union apply just as strongly to the Baltic states, which were, like Ukraine, once part of the defunct Soviet Union and which, unlike Ukraine, already are members.
For that matter, his complaint about NATO’s presence on Russia’s very border applies to the United States itself – remember, Alaska is but 50 miles from Siberia.
But Putin has been too forceful and insistent in his demands to back down now. Troops have been massed under the guise of war games, NATO’s key members have domestic political issues, and the frozen ground of the Ukrainian winter offers firm footing for armored vehicles. Putin almost certainly sees this as the time to strike.
President Joe Biden has not handled the crisis perfectly. His worst misstep was last week’s inartful comment about the complications for the West if Putin opts for a “minor incursion,” which was quickly interpreted as an invitation to do just that.
But he has been firmer than his predecessor would have been. Donald Trump spent his years in office cozying up to Putin while undermining the alliance, and the Trumpian voices in American media – hello, Fox News and Tucker Carlson – have by and large parroted Putin’s position.
The United States and NATO have no treaty obligation to defend Ukraine.
Even as Biden put 8,500 troops on heightened alert Tuesday, he continued to insist he will not send American forces into Ukraine itself. The West is rushing armament to Ukraine, but it will be left to Ukrainians themselves to fight.
Elsewhere on this page, David Ignatius of the Washington Post predicts a conflict of body bags and cyberwar and posits that if Ukrainians vigorously resist an invasion, and if the West stands firm and united, Putin’s long-term ambitions of re-creating the Soviet empire in eastern Europe will be thwarted.
That will be a painful test of the sincerity of Ukraine’s westward desires. But it will also underline the continued necessity of NATO, which seemed until this crisis to be fading into obsolesce but now is revitalized by the Russian threat.
The times they are a-changing, but some realities endure.
