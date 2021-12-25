The following editorial appeared in the Scranton Times-Tribune. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
A federal judge who overturned the opioid settlement between OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma and thousands of governments and individuals raised fundamental questions of accountability.
U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, of the Southern District of New York, overturned the bankruptcy settlement by which the Sackler family agreed to dissolve its privately held Purdue Pharma and pay $4.5 billion toward the settlement fund.
The key issue is a provision that precluded all other litigation against the Sackler family for Purdue Pharma’s role in the opioid epidemic, in exchange for its $4.5 billion contribution. At least 800 other lawsuits were pending against the company and the family at the time of the settlement.
But McMahon found, while acknowledging that there have been contradictory rulings on the question in other courts, that bankruptcy law precludes the litigation ban against the Sacklers because they did not declare bankruptcy themselves, and thus can’t be protected by bankruptcy law.
She also noted that as the opioid crisis exploded between 2008 and 2018 – and after the company and three of its executives pleaded guilty to federal criminal and civil charges related to aggressive opioid marketing and paid $600 million in fines – the Sackler family withdrew about $10 billion from the company and transferred it overseas.
McMahon’s ruling is certain to be appealed. But it likely will settle the question of whether a wealthy party can use the bankruptcy code to buy its way out of other civil liability.
