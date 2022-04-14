The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Vulnerable populations are often also underserved, which is the opposite of how it should be.
A trio of bills that just moved out of General Assembly committees on their way to the Senate floor would benefit three of those communities.
The proposed Jay Alerts, Silver Alerts and Green Alerts are intended to help victims of hit-and-runs, older residents and veterans or active-duty military personnel, respectively.
Named after Jayanna Powell, an 8-year-old girl struck and killed by a vehicle in 2016 in Philadelphia, Jay Alerts would allow police to push out an alert to repair shops that included details on vehicles suspected to be involved in hit-and-run crashes that caused serious bodily injury or death.
The bill would require repair shops to register with PennDOT, but could lead to swift justice for crash victims and their families.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 2,564 hit-and-run crashes across the U.S. in 2020 and 62% of crashes involved pedestrians who were struck and killed.
The Silver Alert System aims to protect older residents who are suffering from a cognitive disorder, such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease and at risk of harm or death.
Similar to Amber Alerts, which involve missing children, the Silver Alerts are intended to increase the number of people looking for a missing person.
According to Sen. Patrick Browne, Lehigh County, whose district had a case that inspired the bill, said six in 10 Silver Alert situations happen when a senior wanders away from home or a loved one. Nearly half don’t survive if not found within 24 hours, Browne said.
Veterans or active-duty military personnel who are missing and may pose a risk to themselves or others due to mental or physical health conditions would cause a Green Alert. Like the Silver Alert, Green Alerts would be operated by the Pennsylvania State Police.
“After returning home from protecting our nation and working to keep Americans safe, secure and free, far too many veterans struggle with mental health conditions,” Fontana said.
Protecting a community’s most vulnerable people is part of the responsibility shared by national, state and local leaders.
We hope this legislation – or at least some modified versions of them – gain traction, work their way through the Legislature and onto the governor’s desk.
