We usually turn to sports to escape our troubles. Last week, they gave us a dose of reality.
Nowhere was that more evident than in the NBA, which on Wednesday suspended all league games for at least two weeks after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.
Earlier in the week, the league was making plans to hold games in empty arenas, but Gobert’s diagnosis, and the video that captured him playfully caressing sportswriters’ microphones and tape recorders, changed that. Now, his teammates and players from six teams find themselves in quarantine, having squared off against the Jazz over the past few weeks.
Major League Baseball announced it was suspending spring training and pushing back the start of the regular season.
A few hours later, the National Hockey League followed suit. The organizers of the Boston Marathon, an April tradition, were putting together plans to delay the race until the fall. Several college leagues canceled playoffs or entire spring seasons.
They made the right call, and reinforced the message health officials have desperately been trying to share over the past several days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling for Americans to take “everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.”
Such moves are meant to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus so that the number of people infected doesn’t overwhelm the country’s emergency rooms.
So-called “social distancing” doesn’t work in stadiums, arenas and ballparks, or at the NCAA March Madness basketball tourney, which also was suspended Thursday afternoon.
The leagues – professional and college
– are leaving billions of dollars on the table by calling a halt to the games. But it was the only responsible move, and one that sets an example for fans to follow.
