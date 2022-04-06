The following editorial appeared in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
When the wheels of government turn slowly, or not at all, the private sector must take the driver’s seat. That’s certainly the case with Pennsylvania’s pitifully low minimum wage – still locked at the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour.
Companies like Kenny- wood, BNY Mellon, Allegheny Health Network and PNC have bumped up starting wages to $12, $15, even $18 an hour. The latest to announce such a hike is Vail Resorts, the parent company of four of the state’s ski resorts, including Seven Springs and Hidden Valley.
Vail is raising its hourly minimum wage to an impressive $20, with the new CEO citing the importance of investing in employees. (Vail purchased the resorts from Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting in December for $118 million.) Spread over 37 resorts nationwide, the wage hike totals $175 million. That might sound humanitarian but it’s really smart business.
Vail, like many seasonal and low-skilled job providers, reported significant understaffing during the previous season. More staff and better service should mean more business and higher profits.
Either way, it’s a victory for workers.
On March 22, Gov. Tom Wolf announced a lift for those at the lowest end of the pay scale – tipped employees. Restaurants now pay those workers as low as $2.83 an hour, if they earn more than $30 a month in tips. That’s an abysmally low cutoff.
Under new regulations, the ceiling for tips will rise to $135 a month. That’s a small step toward Wolf’s goal of raising the state minimum wage to $15 an hour.
The next step: Passing S.B. 12 or H.B. 345, which would raise the minimum to $12 an hour for about 1.5 million people, nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania’s workers, the Post-Gazette reported.
Both bills, however, have been stalled in the Labor and Industry committees for about a year. Such increases could, arguably, harm small businesses.
Still, many corporations and small businesses have raised wages due to the pandemic. The effective minimum wage, even in Pennsylvania, is now about $10 an hour. In addition to Vail, Allegheny Health Network has announced a $92-million investment in its workforce through salary increases, student loan forgiveness and other benefits.
Until Wolf can raise the minimum wage by law, the state should look to private companies such as Vail to lead the way in creating a labor market where all workers make a living wage.
