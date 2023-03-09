The following editorial appeared in The (Sharon) Herald, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Environmentalism isn’t tree-hugging and bunny- cuddling.
Environmentalism isn’t wind farms and solar panels.
Environmentalism isn’t demonizing fossil fuel energy and productive jobs.
Environmentalism is the air we breathe, the water we drink and the soil that produces the food we eat.
And without clean air, water and soil, none of that other stuff – natural gas, jobs, businesses and profit – matters.
We got a rude reminder of that Feb. 3, when a Norfolk Southern train derailed, releasing a host of toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, about 30 miles upwind from the Shenango Valley.
The disaster was a release of potentially hazardous chemicals – including vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate, and ethylene glycol monobutyl ether – into the air, water and soil.
It also left residents of the East Palestine area, which includes western Pennsylvania communities in Lawrence and Beaver counties, wondering whether their homes are safe.
In an attempt to allay fears, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is posting results of its air quality testing online and reports that air quality has not reached hazardous levels.
The federal agency also is monitoring water and soil conditions close to the crash site.
But officials said chemicals have reached the nearby Ohio River, which provides drinking water for millions of people downstream in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois, and those affected are concerned about the long-term impacts of the environmental exposure in their community, with good reason.
An article by CNHI state reporter Eric Scicchitano, recently published in The Herald, indicated that residents of the region have been reaching out to state representatives and senators to express concerns about the disaster and its aftermath, including the decision on Feb. 6 to burn five rail cars containing vinyl chloride to prevent a potential explosion.
“We’re getting bombarded with calls from constituents,” said state Rep. Marla Brown, R-Lawrence, as quoted in Scicchitano’s article. “I have some of my farmers along the border, they’re saying their cows are getting sick.”
Even the EPA’s reports declaring the air safe to breathe aren’t likely to completely allay residents’ fears.
Nor should they.
It’s reasonable for residents of the region to be concerned.
It’s also reasonable to ask if this disaster could have been prevented, and what we are doing to prevent the next one.
Preliminary investigation, including private video from along the train line, indicates that an axle failure caused the derailment. Maybe a smaller train – the train that derailed had 150 cars – might not have experienced an axle failure.
A more rigorous inspection might have found the faulty axle before it failed.
The freight carriers’ – not just Norfolk Southern, but other rail lines – practice of “smart scheduling” might have left both men and machines straining to keep up with demand. Strain causes systems to break down.
With any environmental disaster, prevention is more effective than a cleanup afterward.
Preventing environmental rail disasters requires federal government oversight because the carriers can’t be trusted to police themselves. That’s the part missing from conversations about the train derailment disaster.
Cost-cutting and “smart scheduling” by rail carriers left the U.S. freight transportation system on a tightrope without a net.
On Feb. 3, the rope broke.
Unless Washington takes action, it probably won’t be the last time.
