It was reported last week that the Republican National Committee was considering having presidential hopefuls sign a pledge that they would not participate in debates held by the Commission on Presidential Debates.
Committee officials sent a letter Thursday to the debate commission detailing their plan. It would represent a radical shift in the way presidential and vice presidential debates are held – the greatest change in 30 years.
That would be a shame.
Debates are indeed an imperfect method of determining a candidate’s fitness for office, but they also serve as many potential voters’ first real chance to see the candidates compared to one another in an extended way.
It’s not hard to draw a line from former President Donald Trump’s performances in the 2016 presidential debates and the rise in popularity – which ultimately launched him to the White House as an outsider candidate.
Prior to that he was the Twitter guy, highly known in the ever-scrolling circles, a businessman and a name associated with a hit television show. He had stood out within the Republican primary debates and cemented himself as the candidate, but primary debates don’t have the same potential for independent voter crossover.
The GOP feels as though the presidential debates benefit Democrats much more than themselves.
That may be true. It may also just be a way to get the debate commission to be more amenable to changes they have previously suggested.
After all, Ronna McDaniel, Republican Party chairwoman, asked for changes in a letter to the commission sent in June, stating voters had lost faith in the debate process.
If the rules were to change, it would likely go back to a system where campaigns or parties have to agree to specific rules for each individual debate, otherwise they don’t happen.
But, this decision seems to have been made by the hyper politically-engaged and very online portion of the political class – the types who check the poling numbers in a small county in Mississippi to see if the generic Republican is running just 24 points ahead of the generic Democrat instead of the normal 25 – and not the average voter that checks in to one or two debates and talks with friends before casting a ballot.
This change requiring candidates to sign the pledge will be up for a vote in February in Salt Lake City. Nothing is set in stone yet. But it feels like this is a move that further hurts the potential outsider candidate and benefits the insider political class.
