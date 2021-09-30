The following editorial appeared in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
There’s a piece of history and Black culture in the Pittsburgh area that’s worth saving, a project that has already garnered some national support and initial grant money, but now needs the backing of the community to preserve a significant structure.
A century-old house on Apple Street in Homewood is the birthplace of the National Negro Opera Company and served as its headquarters starting in 1941. Black musicians and entertainers stayed or visited the Queen Anne-style home through the years, including Count Basie, Lena Horne, Cab Holloway and Duke Ellington. Famous Black athletes such as Joe Louis and Pirates Hall-of-Famer Roberto Clemente were visitors as well.
The National Negro Opera Company has strong ties to the Pittsburgh community. It was the first African-American opera company in the United States, and its first performance was at the former Syria Mosque in Oakland.
The owner of the property, Jonnet Solomon, bought the house in 2000 and has been working to raise money to restore it ever since. Her efforts have been admirable, but there’s still a long way to go.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation named it one of the nation’s most endangered places last September and Pittsburgh’s Historic Review Commission is asking for a restoration plan for the house before granting its approval as a historic site.
Solomon’s architect estimates it will cost $2 million to restore the house as a museum and cultural arts center, but she says the cost is actually closer to $3 million. Fundraising for the restoration got a big boost in April when the Richard King Mellon Foundation provided a $500,000 grant, and in July the Washington-based African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund added $75,000 more.
Unfortunately, the clock is ticking on just stabilizing the structure, let alone beginning the restoration work. The house, built in 1894, has been abandoned for nearly 50 years and is deteriorating daily.
Holes in the roof allow rain inside and the water damage threatens the structural integrity of the building. The side porch has collapsed and the building has been vandalized through the years.
For now, Solomon and her team are working on a revised plan to submit to the Historic Review Commission for approval, a plan that would outline what work could be done with money on hand and how much more needs to be raised.
When the Richard King Mellon Foundation announced its grant earlier this year, it released a statement saying it hoped the “initial gift will inspire other Pittsburgh community leaders and leaders across the nation to support Jonnet in this noble quest.”
The restoration project is one that deserves and needs community support before another piece of the city’s Black history slips away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.