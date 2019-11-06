The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland (Maryland) Times-News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
What we know as the First Amendment actually was written to be the third amendment to the Constitution.
The proposed first amendment would have based the number of members of the House of Representatives upon population figures generated by each census. It is still pending, and estimates are that if it had been ratified, the House today would contain either 800 or 5,000 representatives.
What was put forth to be the second amendment specified that compensation of U.S. Senate and House members couldn’t be changed until after a House election. It ultimately was ratified as the 27th Amendment.
The First Amendment as we know it says: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
That seems fairly straightforward, but where the Constitution and the overall body of American law are concerned, nothing is straightforward. All of it is subject to interpretations and disagreements that are frequently decided by what may become a succession of courts.
In other words, the law is what the Supreme Court says it is.
When it was written, the First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and the press didn’t cover as wide an area as they do today.
What amounted to speech and the press was limited to the spoken word and printed words contained mostly in letters, books, pamphlets, broadsheets and a relatively few newspapers.
It’s likely that nobody alive at the time could have conceived of such things as motion pictures, radio, television, email or the various forms of electronic social networking that exist today.
As our forms of communication expanded, so did our interpretation of the First Amendment’s five freedoms – or it would seem that way.
For some time, a debate has raged over what is “real news” and what is “fake news.” Many people believe what they want to believe, while others don’t know what to believe.
Most recently, the argument has spread to social media, beginning with the announcement by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that Facebook would not fact-check advertising by politicians or their campaigns.
He told Congress in October that politicians have the right to free speech on Facebook.
Subsequently, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said his company would ban all political advertising.
The Associated Press has reported that both Twitter and Facebook already use both human and automated systems that are designed to prevent political manipulation by verifying the identities of political advertisers, although that backfired in at least one instance.
AP said Facebook took down ads for Bush’s baked beans because they contained the word “Bush” (as in the political family), and the company wasn’t registered with Facebook as a political advertiser.
Facebook, Twitter or any other forms of social media or internet search engines such as Google or Yahoo are private companies. What they do in this respect is of relatively little significance.
What would raise our hackles is if the government tried to censor, suppress or ban political advertising or commentary. The First Amendment starts by saying, “Congress shall make no law ... .”
Facebook and Twitter are regulated by laws that protect customers against such things as fraud, false advertising or other abuses.
Otherwise, their products are covered by the same warning that is applied to the product of any other private company: “Caveat emptor,” which is Latin for “Let the buyer beware.”
In other words, you are responsible for checking the quality and suitability of anything before buying it. If it’s a crummy product, but you weren’t fraudulently deceived into buying it, that’s your fault.
“Caveat emptor” also applies to consumers of the media, some parts of which are more responsible than others when it comes to providing the unbiased truth.
Those who read, watch or listen to these entities will disagree as to which are more truthful than others because – as we said earlier – many people tend to believe what they want to believe.
One could take in the coverage of an event from one news source, then turn to another, and wonder which – if either – is telling the truth or even if they are covering the same event.
It may seem that the media in general are becoming more biased and less reliable and truthful, but we doubt that’s the case. The media have long been politicized. Arguments can be made, for instance, that the media helped launch the Spanish-American War, but helped to end the Vietnam War.
We who take our First Amendment role in the news business seriously always remember something we learned long ago as cub reporters:
The press must police ifself. If America ever loses freedom of the press, it will be nobody’s fault but that of the press itself.
