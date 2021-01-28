The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Pennsylvania is taking an important step toward equal justice and human rights with an initiative to collect and analyze demographic information on those stopped for traffic violations.
The Pennsylvania State Police have started collecting more detailed information, including race and ethnicity, as part of the information gathering that occurs during a traffic stop.
The initiative comes in response to complaints about racial profiling by state and local police across the commonwealth.
On Jan. 1, state troopers across Pennsylvania started to document the additional information, regardless if the traffic infraction resulted in a citation or a written warning. The contact data report contains more than 30 fields, including driver and passenger age, gender, race and ethnicity, much of which can be pulled directly from a driver’s license.
Troopers also record the duration of the stop, whether a vehicle search was conducted and the results of the search, if it occurred.
The data will then be shared with independent researchers to provide an independent review and report. Researchers at the University of Cincinnati will be looking for any evidence that police are disproportionately stopping and searching vehicles based on race or other demographic information about the occupants of the vehicle.
A state police spokesman said the agency will release the full data to the public in addition to the report generated by researchers.
As with many issues, especially within government and law enforcement, transparency is vital. Open records, meetings, discussions, communications, notes and data shine light on operations and often reveal practices, procedures or decisions that must be stopped or modified to protect integrity and the best interests of all citizens.
Ken Huston, president of the NAACP in Pennsylvania, said his agency has received a plethora of complaints about racial profiling on the state and local levels for several years.
He said he would like to see “the raw data” from police agencies, noting the importance of transparency.
We agree with Huston, who said, “The reality is that if you are trying to impact change, let’s put it all out there.”
