The following editorial appeared in The Joplin Globe, Missouri, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
It still boggles the mind to learn that people eschew seat belts.
Missouri Troop D, which covers Southwest Missouri, noted that just last week its officers investigated 44 injury crashes in which a total of 56 people were injured and five were killed. They also found that 33 of those 61 people – 54% – were not wearing a seat belt.
That’s consistent with recent national data. The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration reported that “of the 23,824 passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2020, 51% were not wearing seat belts.”
That was also on the rise, up from 47% in 2019.
Why?
Some people now count on air bags to save them, but as NHTSA pointed out: “Air bags are not enough to protect you; in fact, the force of an air bag can seriously injure or even kill you if you’re not buckled up.”
Some of this may be anti-government defiance, as in: No one is going to tell me what to do. Of course, the law of physics are indifferent to political arguments.
Some believe they could get trapped if the car goes in water or catches on fire in the crash. However, again according to NHTSA, “Incidents involving fire or water account for one-half of 1% of all crashes. ... more importantly, you can’t escape such dangers unless you’re conscious. Wearing a seat belt gives you a much greater chance of being conscious and able-bodied.”
What if you are only running across town, not getting on the interstate?
Well, the federal agency reported, “Most fatal crashes happen within 25 miles from home and at speeds of less than 40 mph.”
Seat belts remain “the best defense against impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers,” according to NHTSA. “Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle; being completely ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly.”
Missouri has a “Show me Zero” campaign, involving education, public policy initiatives, enforcement, engineering and more to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on the state’s roads. It looks like the simplest and safest step is up to us.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, “Seat belts, car seats, and helmets go a long way in minimizing the consequences of crashes regardless of why they occur. Currently, approximately 86% of drivers and passengers on Missouri’s roadways buckle up.
“Unfortunately, the other 14% account for about two-thirds of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes. If all drivers and passengers on Missouri’s roadways buckled up, an estimated 240 lives would be saved every year.
“Likewise, motorcycle helmets in Missouri save an average of 60 lives each year. Increase your likelihood to arrive alive by always buckling up or wearing a helmet when riding.”
After last week’s accidents, Troop D urged all of us, “Please slow down, pay attention, and buckle up.”
