The following editorial appeared in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Of all the measures that members of the Pittsburgh City Council could take up, raising their own salaries is among the most delicate, demanding the highest degree of humility, even shame.
In this regard, city council members failed spectacularly.
Nothing increases the perception of self-dealing like irregular procedures and secrecy; the council engaged in both in setting a 6.3% raise for itself.
Last Tuesday, council President Theresa Kail-Smith froze a proposed 22% pay hike “pending legal review.” In truth, the only review needed was a copy of the city’s home rule charter and an ounce of common sense.
Rather than retreating with their collective tail between their legs, council retreated boldly into a private executive session during a special weekend meeting called by Kail-Smith. Then, behind closed doors, they hammered out a “compromise” among themselves: 6.3%.
Now, city Controller Michael Lamb says the average raise given to city employees is 3%, but Kail-Smith insists the city’s law department approved a figure twice that for her and her colleagues.
Just how council members pulled that off isn’t clear, since it happened during a closed session. At the very least, council members owe the public an explanation of how they got to 6.3%. Obviously, they were angling for the most they could get and stay out of jail.
Outgoing Mayor Bill Peduto, who should have known better, helped create this fiasco in December, when he included a Christmas gift to council in his final budget: a roughly $16,000 salary boost, or 22%, from about $72,000 a year to $88,000. Buried in a Byzantine budget, the line item attracted little notice while the city awaited a new administration.
But it was obviously, patently, beyond the shadow of a doubt a violation of Pittsburgh’s home rule charter. That document, which is basically the city’s constitution, reads, “no elected city official shall receive a salary increase that exceeds the average percentage of increase in salaries and wages paid to all city employees as based on the previous year’s salary.”
City employees, of course, have not received an average raise of 22%. Nor have city residents, for that matter, the folks whom the mayor and council members nominally represent.
While few observers noticed the line item, council members surely did.
And they surely knew it was illegal. And they surely went along with it, until they were called out by local media.
For all the good city council has recently done – a smart, deliberate response to the Wilkinsburg annexation and a quick, thoughtful response to the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse – these shenanigans outweigh it all.
If council members had played this straight, they could have made a decent case that they are underpaid. In Buffalo, their counterparts get $75,000, and in Cleveland over $80,000.
The public likely would have tolerated a modest raise, passed with transparency and modesty.
But not like this. Ever.
